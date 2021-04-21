Luis Sabaté, Appointed As Chief Operating Officer Of Matrix Renewables

MADRID, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the TPG-backed renewable energy platform, has announced the addition of Luis Sabaté to its executive team as Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, which he assumed on 1 March 2021, Sabaté will direct the execution of Matrix Renewables' key operational strategies aligned with its corporate goals and its endeavors to globally acquire, develop and operate renewable energy projects.

Sabaté joins an experienced management team at Matrix Renewables, which includes Nicolas Navas, CFO; Iñigo Asensio, Managing Director Investments; Chris Matthews, Managing Director, Development; and Caro Chapatte, Chief of Staff. The platform was founded by the global alternative asset manager TPG and its investing platform The Rise Fund.

Prior to joining Matrix Renewables, Sabaté has previously held executive positions in the energy, engineering, consulting, and manufacturing industries including numerous positions at SunEdison, across several locations worldwide, and BP Solar Spain. He comes, most recently, from leading operations at NexTracker as COO, the global leader in solar tracking technology, from their headquarters in Fremont, California.

Speaking of his new position, Sabaté notes, "I'm thrilled to be embarking on this new opportunity and to work with the Matrix Renewables team, to ensure the correct implementation of strategies and initiatives and to enable streamlined and agile operations across the company as it continues to grow."

Matrix Renewables launched in July 2020 with the acquisition of around 1 GW of Solar PV projects from leading solar panel manufacturer Trina Solar. Since then, Matrix Renewables has added two more transactions to its portfolio, earlier this year purchasing 154 MW of distributed generation solar assets from Verano Capital under Chile's PMGD program and signing a 1 GW partnership agreement with Rolwind Group in Spain. Matrix is on track to further expand its portfolio across Europe and recently entered the US market where it will be establishing a permanent presence over the next quarter.

About Matrix Renewables

Matrix Renewables is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its $5 billion impact investing platform The Rise Fund. Matrix Renewables has a 1.3 GW existing portfolio and is focused on growth across Europe, the United States and Latin America. Matrix Renewables benefits from TPG's extensive investing and business building experience, global network, and deep infrastructure and renewable energy expertise. For more information, visit www.matrixrenewables.com or send an email to [email protected]

