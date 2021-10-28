Luis Salinas and Axel Erazo's new book "The Bird and the Rock" is an amusing and enjoyable read of a young bird's demise and a mother bird's efforts to help out of love

Salinas and Erazo share, "The Bird and the Rock is a children's song that we turned into a book. This book captures the attention of children immediately because it is very funny. In addition, it is written in both English and Spanish so children can practice reading in both languages. It is the story of a little bird that swallows a rock and his worried mother takes him to the bird hospital for the bird doctor to cure him. During the operation, the mother pigeon makes a mistake that complicated situation, luckily the doctor was there to fix the problem immediately, therefore we have nothing to lament. This book is fun, easy for young kids to read, and also educational for all the family."

Published by Page Publishing, Luis Salinas and Axel Erazo's bright tale is for children to enjoy and learn moral lessons in. This book also shows appreciation for mothers and doctors who go out of their way to help and mend the complications instantly.

Readers who wish to experience this refreshing work can purchase "The Bird and the Rock" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

