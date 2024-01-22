Luisa Calderon Appointed Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel at Elementia USA

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementia USA proudly announces the appointment of Mrs. Luisa Calderon as Vice President and General Counsel. Mrs. Calderon has been an invaluable legal team member since May 2022, demonstrating exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the company.

Luisa Calderon, Vice President and General Counsel of Elementia USA

In her previous role as Staff Attorney, she demonstrated a profound understanding of legal intricacies, while providing guidance in Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Compliance. In her new capacity as the leader of the Elementia USA legal team, Mrs. Calderon will direct all legal affairs for Elementia Materiales and Fortaleza Materials subsidiaries in the USA, ensuring a proactive and comprehensive legal strategy aligned with the organization's strategic objectives. Mrs. Calderon holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Southern Methodist University and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

"We are delighted to have Luisa in this leadership role," says Tim Kuebler, President and CEO of GCHI and Elementia USA. "Luisa's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership, legal expertise, and commitment to excellence."

Elementia Materiales USA LLC is a division of Elementia Materiales and Fortaleza Materiales that provides essential consolidation services to their subsidiaries in the building materials, Nacobre, PlycemUSA dba Allura, and the Giant Cement Holdings Inc. cement division comprised of Giant, Dragon, and Keystone cement as well as energy recovery company, Giant Resource Recovery.

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Elementia USA