Luisa Herrera-Garcia to Give Keynote Address and Receive Honorary Doctorate at LIM College's 2025 Commencement Ceremony

Chief Officer of Development & Production Sourcing for Alexander Wang is an LIM alum

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, located in New York City and focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, has announced that Luisa Herrera-Garcia, Chief Officer of Development & Production Sourcing for Alexander Wang, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2025 at the college's 86th Commencement exercises.

Luisa Herrera-Garcia will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 LIM College Commencement, May 9.

Herrera-Garcia, who is a member of LIM's Class of 1988, will also receive the college's Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree. The ceremony will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on May 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

The proud daughter of Cuban immigrants, Herrera-Garcia has enjoyed a successful career in the business of fashion spanning more than three decades. Previous roles she has held include Senior Vice President of Production and Sourcing for On This Day, Vice President of Production at John Varvatos Enterprise, and Director of Sourcing & Production for Calvin Klein Collection.

An active member of philanthropic and civic organizations, Hererra-Garcia currently serves on LIM College's Industry Advisory Board and has served on the boards of Alvin Ailey II and Jazz at Lincoln Center. In 2016, she received the Maxwell F. Marcuse Award, which is LIM College's highest alumni honor.

Said LIM College President Ron Marshall, "Luisa epitomizes the opportunities for success that an LIM College education represents and is a true role model for our students. In addition to what she has achieved in her own career, Luisa has made it a priority to support the next generation of industry professionals through mentoring, facilitating internships, and providing invaluable advice and input. We are excited to have her share words of wisdom and inspiration with our graduates."

Two other accomplished LIM alumni will also be honored at the Commencement ceremony. Velissa Vaughn, MPS Class of 2016, Owner and Co-Founder of JxV Collective, will receive the Shining Star Award and Brandon Smithwrick, Class of 2018, Head of Content at Kickstarter, will receive the 2025 Rising Star Award.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike.

