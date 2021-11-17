Luki Lab Tops Holiday Wish Lists with Award-Winning Toys, Available Now

Awarded by Parents Magazine as one of the Best Toys of 2021 for Big Kids , the new Pinxies Vet Care Center is under $20 and the perfect gift for animal-loving kids. The Pinxies Fairy Treehouse is another extension of the Pinxies line, inviting kids to build an enchanted two-story fairy treehouse complete with a functional tree swing and slide for woodland friends.

Two new space vehicles expand the Gujo Adventure line of building sets, the Mars Space Explorer and the Mars Hover Ship. Young space explorers build the vehicles then join Gujo characters to explore the Red Planet. For a dino-mite holiday, the colossal Robo-Max is the ultimate building challenge to create a poseable T-Rex, standing over three feet-tall!

On the softer side, House Monsters are the cute and cuddly new plush characters that help kids overcome their fear of things that go bump in the night, by showing that the "monsters" hiding in the shadows aren't as scary as they seem. There are six cuddly House Monsters to collect and each comes with its own habitat depicting where it lives in your house.

"At Luki Lab, we are on a mission to create the most engaging and surprising toys and games, and our new line delivers on that promise, just in time for holiday gift-giving," said Didier Pietri, CEO of Strottman International. "We're not only empowering the next generation of builders and engineers, we're also inspiring storytellers with imaginative play. We can't wait to see how parents and kids embrace the new line!"

Kids can also enjoy the animated short-form content based on their favorite toys, joining fun adventures with the Pinxies, Gujo and House Monsters characters. The newest webisode series from Luki Lab Animation Studio is launching this week on November 19th and available on the YouTube channels: Pinxies , Gujo Adventure and House Monsters .

Luki Lab's line-up of must-have holiday toys includes:

PINXIES: Discover the enchanting world of Pinxies! With STEM authentication, Pinxies empowers kids with problem-solving skills, while inspiring imaginative storytelling with the help of the lovable Pinxies characters. Join Koral, friend-to-all, as she navigates her way through the fantasy world of Pinxies, where making new friends and discovering new places is just the beginning. Each Pinxies set features highly detailed graphic paperboard panels and colorful plastic building links as well as a variety of accessories. Pinxies characters can interlock hands with each other and have interchangeable expressions to encourage storytelling for a well-rounded, educational experience. Each set is compatible with other Pinxies building sets for expanded play value. The Pinxies line features three new creative building sets, including:

Pinxies Fairy Treehouse

SRP: $29.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and Pinxies.com

Join Pinxies playmate and friend, Flora, in building an enchanted, two-story fairy treehouse, complete with a functional tree swing and slide.

The 180-piece set includes Flora, three magical forest friends (Deer, Bunny and Owl), decorative puffy stickers and a two-story treehouse structure.

Pinxies Vet Care Center

SRP: $19.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and Pinxies.com

Join Koral's mission to heal animals, including a unicorn and a flying pig, at the Vet Care Center with magical treatments and care.

The Vet Care Center set includes 110 pieces, Koral, the vet care structure, five magical creatures, puffy stickers and even an X-ray machine!

Pinxies Undersea Band

SRP: $24.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and Pinxies.com

Koral meets new sea creature friends and they put on a rockin' show under the sea, and the Octopus is playing the drums for the ultimate fun!

This 150-piece set includes Koral, her friend Jewel, six magical creatures, decorative puffy stickers and a show-stopping stage structure.

GUJO ADVENTURE: Kids can build their world and create their own adventures with Gujo Adventure! With building and role-playing combined, Gujo Adventure is a STEM authenticated line of building sets that will improve kids' problem-solving skills and narrative abilities while enjoying a fun-filled play experience. The 3¼-inch characters have interchangeable facial expressions to represent a full range of emotions. Each set is constructed of sturdy, high-quality plastic connectors with durable plastic panels. All the pieces are waterproof and washable and are designed in the USA. The Gujo Adventure line features two new building sets, including:

Gujo Adventure Mars Space Explorer

SRP: $24.99 | 7+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and GujoAdventure.com

Gujo isn't afraid to get his hands dirty, but some situations on Mars call for an elevated view of the Red Planet. Enter the Gujo Adventure Mars Space Explorer, measuring 14.5"x5".

The Space Explorer is the perfect craft to transport important cargo with the included Cargo Pallet or Secure Cargo Transport container, or conduct rescue missions using the Explorer Harness, all operated by the Sky Crane deployed from the Space Explorer with the twist of a dial.

Gujo Adventure Mars Hover Ship

SRP: $24.99 | 7+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and GujoAdventure.com

Gujo is no stranger to the planet Mars, but this time his team has equipped him with the all new Gujo Adventure Mars Hover Ship!

Kids build the 64-piece set and adventure ensues as the included Gujo action figure pilots the 10"x9" hover ship across the Red Planet in style.

Once Gujo disembarks the Hover Ship, he's able to operate the rotating rock grinder on the Gujo Adventure Mars Miner, to search for geologic clues of life on Mars.

ROBO-MAX T-REX:

SRP: $59.99 | 7+ years with parent participation recommended | Available now on Amazon.com and LukiLab.com

Introducing the colossal Robo-Max T-Rex, a massive, STEM authenticated building set which presents the ultimate building challenge. Composed of over 170 pieces, including 106 jumbo screws, a custom screwdriver and a combination of plastic parts and premium laminated cardboard, with the final assembled height over 3-feet tall! Once assembled, your child will be enthralled by T-Rex's glowing LED eyes, eight points of articulation at the mouth, head, arms, and legs using the assembled hinges at its joints, and an audible thunderous roar!

HOUSE MONSTERS:

SRP: $16.99 | 3+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and House-Monsters.com

The House Monsters are wacky and cuddly creatures that live in various places, spaces and appliances throughout your home. Each has its own unique personality and traits that are characterized by their specific habitats, and made with unique textures and features to enhance their personalities. The character line-up includes: Munchy, Dizzy, Drowsy, Sudsy, Bumpy and Fluffy. Each character comes packed in its own unique habitat box, which is designed for play and display. Habitats include a refrigerator, closet, attic, bed, dishwasher, and dryer. A collector card featuring the character's picture and unique bio is also included as well.

SUBMARINGS by CLAWSOME!:

SRP: $19.99 | 4+ years | Available now on Amazon.com and TheClawsome.com

Submarings is the newest addition to the CLAWSOME! line of retro-cool, unplugged STEM authenticated games of skill, speed and science. Kids can challenge their friends to see who can recover the rings of Poseidon from the bottom of the ocean the fastest. Simply press the buttons to activate the "Bernoulli's Principle" and change the ring's path. With a STEM authentication, kids will learn the principles of fluid dynamics as they play -all with no batteries or wifi required!

Parents and gift-givers can find more information at LukiLab.com .

ABOUT STROTTMAN INTERNATIONAL

Strottman International is a creative-led toy and animation company with over 35 years of experience at creating exciting kids brands. We have designed and manufactured more than 3.5 billion toys for both retail and some of the largest global brands, all with a flawless safety record. For more information, visit Strottman.com.

SOURCE Luki Lab