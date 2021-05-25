WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest civil rights Hispanic organization in the United States, with the support of established partner Hornitos® Tequila, today has announced their collaboration to develop and publish the landmark community outreach kit, education and call-to-action further supporting their Vacúnate Hoy Project. The newest effort is aimed at increasing the rate of vaccinations against the coronavirus among Latinos, who are suffering the health impacts of COVID-19 at disproportionately higher levels, coupled with a historical disparity in quality health care accessible to members of this community.

LULAC Expands Vacúnate Hoy Project to deliver vital, COVID-19 Vaccine Related Information and Resources to the Spanish Speaking Community. Mural in Chicago, IL by Latinx artist Joel Colon. LULAC Expands Vacúnate Hoy Project to deliver vital, COVID-19 Vaccine Related Information and Resources to the Spanish Speaking Community. Mural in Los Angeles, CA by Latinx artist Nina Paloma.

LULAC designed the resource kit in partnership with Hornitos to translate relevant information about the COVID-19 vaccine for Spanish speakers. The toolkit includes vetted information on how the vaccines work, their development processes, safety protocols and an interactive map on finding a vaccination center nearest to them. Visitors of the online toolkit can also opt-in to receive updates directly from both LULAC and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The online resource kit can be downloaded by visiting www.vacunatehoy.org/afairshot.

"There is a continuing gap in many states between the rate of Latinos infected with COVID-19 and those who are being reached, engaged and are able to access a vaccine," said Sindy Benavides, LULAC National Chief Executive Officer. "In partnership with Hornitos, Vacúnate Hoy is our concerted effort to help educate millions of Spanish-speaking Latinos in the U.S. about this critical topic and provide accessible information that could potentially save their life or the life of a loved one."

"Hornitos was established with the belief that nothing great ever happens without taking a shot in life - and this 'shot' in particular is so important," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director at Beam Suntory. "We have learned from our partners at LULAC that nearly six in ten Hispanic adults are saying they do not have enough information about the vaccine and where to receive it. This gap in information helps drive our continuous support of LULAC's efforts to deploy these critical, life-saving resources in the native language."

In addition to the online toolkit, Hornitos has enlisted two Latinx artists Nina Paloma and Joel Colon, to help spread awareness for the Vacúnate Hoy Project. The artists have created murals in Chicago and Los Angeles depicting colorful, encouraging scenes illustrating vaccine advocacy and prompting viewers to learn more about receiving the vaccine. The murals will each feature a QR code directly linking to the resources and online toolkit for easy reference.

About LULAC

Established in 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation's largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC's programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit www.LULAC.org.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata, went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo and pushed the boundaries of tequila innovation with whiskey barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and Hornitos Cristalino.

70 years later, Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

