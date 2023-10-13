Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13.
      
  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) will replace Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) will replace Hubbell in the S&P MidCap 400, and Organon & Co will replace Onto Innovation in the S&P SmallCap 600. Hubbell is more representative of the large-cap market space, Onto Innovation is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Organon & Co is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Lululemon
Athletica

LULU

Consumer Discretionary


S&P 500

Addition

Hubbell

  

HUBB

Industrials


S&P 500

Deletion

Activision Blizzard

  

ATVI

Communication
Services


S&P 500

Deletion

Organon & Co 

  

OGN

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Onto Innovation

  

ONTO

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Hubbell

  

HUBB

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Organon & Co

  

OGN

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Onto Innovation

  

ONTO

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

