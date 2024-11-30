LULULEMON INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Lululemon Athletica Inc. - LULU

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Lululemon Athletica Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: LULU).

On March 21, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024, disclosing that its growth was stagnating in the Americas region. Then, on July 25, 2024, Bloomberg reported that a Lululemon spokesperson told the agency that the Company "made the decision to pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose to investors that: (1) it was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) as a result, its Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Lululemon's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Lululemon shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lulu/ to learn more.

