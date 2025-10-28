Luma Celebrates Record Year of Customer Impact, International Expansion

Health systems use Luma to reach one-third of the U.S. population — and expand digital access globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health wrapped its fifth annual customer conference last week, celebrating a decade of growth and a record-setting year of ARR growth marked by international expansion and innovative research and development in partnership with leading health systems. Luma's customers now serve more than 100 million patients through the platform, representing nearly 30% of the U.S. population, with impact continuing to grow rapidly.

International and Market Expansion

This year, Luma expanded into the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean, meeting rising demand for better patient access with less reliance on overburdened staff. Luma also announced an expanding R&D focus on empowering marketing leaders in health systems as they take a larger role in driving patient acquisition and digital engagement.

"We partnered with Luma to innovate together and solve real-world challenges at Northfield — while keeping the EHR our source of truth," said Vern Lougheed, Director of IT and Information Security at Northfield Hospital + Clinics, the health system awarded Luma's 2025 Innovator Award. "We're looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible to make our staff more efficient and our patient experience world-class."

Health systems receiving awards at Lumanate 2025, Luma's fifth annual customer conference, included Northfield Hospital + Clinics for the Innovator Award, as well as Geisinger, Charlotte Ear Eye Nose and Throat Associates, and Golden State Dermatology for 2025 Lumanary of the Year. Numerous organizations were recognized for outstanding use of Luma's technology to drive improved efficiency and patient outcomes.

At Lumanate 2025, Luma's fifth annual customer conference, the company shared upcoming development; new features available now to all customers for its flagship products, including two-way personalized broadcast messaging and real-time patient self-scheduling; and proven strategies from peer health systems across the Luma community.

Momentum-driving innovations for the year ahead include:

2026 Innovation Highlights

Support for health system marketing teams

New tools to help marketing leaders acquire, convert, and retain patients — building on Luma's existing capabilities with AI-driven personalization and modern patient acquisition strategies.

Workflow Builder + Workflow Gallery

Drag-and-drop tools that let customers quickly build proven, high-impact workflows used at peer health systems like Northfield Hospital + Clinics, CEENTA, and many more. Today, hundreds of Luma customers use the platform's customizability and deep EHR integration to creatively solve their unique challenges.

Virtual queueing + real-time ED wait times

First live in Canada at Sault Area Hospital, helping patients make informed decisions and easing overcrowding in emergency departments.

"Patients want care without extra clicks. With Luma's Google PPC integration, they can schedule directly from the ad—choosing the provider and time that works best for them," said Olena Scarboro, Director of Marketing and Physician Recruitment at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates (CEENTA). "Luma brought us an innovative idea, and together we turned it into a seamless experience for patients."

Continuing to Co-Design with Customers

These innovations reflect the power of Luma's long-standing approach: co-designing solutions that address real-world problems in partnership with customers.

"I've been a Luma customer almost since the beginning," said Dr. Medhavi Jogi, practicing endocrinologist and founder of Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists. "The reasons I came to them — their willingness to roll up their sleeves and solve problems with us — have stayed the same, even as the company and technology have grown."

Luma's growth continues into 2026, with a focus on helping health systems expand access, eliminate friction from operations, and provide patients with consumer-grade ways to get the care they need. Throughout the year, Luma will continue its highly-rated series of executive sessions for healthcare leaders from organizations using Epic, Oracle Health, MEDITECH, eClinicalWorks, and athenahealth, in addition to connecting with healthcare organizations using Luma through the company's direct partnerships with NextGen Healthcare, Greenway Health, and Nextech. The sessions will offer opportunities to collaborate, problem-solve, and explore new approaches to challenges in healthcare access.

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all. Our solutions eliminate bottlenecks in the patient journey to make health systems more efficient – from scheduling and care coordination to AI fax processing. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 950 healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

