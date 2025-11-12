Luma Acquires Tonic, Taking on Healthcare Bottlenecks for Over 1,000 Health Systems and 100 Million Patients

The move brings new expertise in patient intake and follow-up to Luma, furthering its mission to make healthcare easier for patients and staff — without adding complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health today announced that it has acquired Tonic Health from R1. Tonic Health is a leading provider in dynamic intake, e-consents, and patient-reported outcomes. The acquisition advances Luma's mission to automate busywork, reduce staff friction, and make it simpler for patients to access care with its AI-native platform, and demonstrates Luma's commitment to serving health systems using Oracle Health EHRs. Today, Luma serves more than 1/3 of people in the United States, as well as patients in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean. The acquisition expands Luma's reach to more than 1,000 health systems – including more than 15 of the United States' leading academic medical centers – and 100 million patients currently served.

Luma acquired Tonic as part of a year of rapid growth , including recognition as one of INC's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second time, record ARR for the fifth straight year, expansion to Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean, and deployment of AI across its suite of products supporting patient readiness. Since its founding in 2010, Tonic has established a significant footprint serving healthcare organizations using Oracle Health EHRs. Together, the combined team will innovate to help health systems across the US and beyond address some of their most persistent operational challenges – particularly leading up to and following patient visits.

"Major health systems rely on both Luma and Tonic to cut out manual coordination between staff and patients and get patients ready for care," said Aditya Bansod, co-founder and CTO at Luma. "We've long admired Tonic's focus on EHR and partner integration, designing products that work for patients and healthcare providers, and making patient intake and follow-up simpler, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Luma. Together, we dramatically reduce the effort to successfully coordinate care, freeing short-staffed teams from manual tracking and follow-up so our customers' resources go farther."

Healthcare organizations face an urgent need for more staff capacity to coordinate patients' care, and that need can't be solved with the budget and resources available. Luma's mission to cut out staff work and empower patients to access care more easily has never been more important. This expansion of its team and capabilities will help customers tackle operational pain points that get in the way of patient care and drain staff bandwidth – especially during intake and after the visit.

"Luma and Tonic have each been trusted partners for Fisher-Titus. Both understand the challenges our organization faces and what technology we need to help deliver exceptional care," said Linda Stevenson, CIO at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. "We're excited to continue the partnership with the expanded Luma team to reach more of our patients with less burden on our hardworking staff."

Luma will continue to invest in technology that gets patients not just scheduled for care, but prepped, through the doors, and guided afterwards – without hours of manual tasks for staff. The acquisition will create even more opportunities to deploy best-in-class AI-native workflows across every step of the patient journey.

"We believe patients and healthcare providers deserve an easier way to handle everything that comes before their visit," said Anya Henriod, General Manager at Tonic Health. "The Tonic team couldn't be more excited to work with our new colleagues at Luma to remove the bottlenecks that hold care back. We will build the best-in-business technology together to support our customers as we continue to grow."

Luma's customers will continue to learn more about new innovations available in the platform and their tangible impact at peer health systems throughout 2026 at Luma's series of executive sessions tailored to users of each major electronic health record.

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all. Our solutions eliminate bottlenecks in the patient journey to make health systems more efficient – from scheduling and care coordination to AI fax processing. Headquartered in San Francisco and with research and development centers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, Luma serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

