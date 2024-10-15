Luma Health Announces Spark, Multi-Model Generative AI to Tackle Staff Work and Get Patients the Care They Need More Efficiently

"Our goal has always been to make it easier to get patients and providers to the moment of care. We've been using machine learning, tensors, and natural language processing (NLP), for years, and LLM-powered Spark is the next iteration of the Luma platform," said Luma's co-founder and CTO, Aditya Bansod. "Our vision is to use this latest groundbreaking technology to solve persistent challenges on a massive scale, and now the technology is equipped to help us deliver a next-generation patient experience."

Spark is woven into Luma's comprehensive platform and deeply EHR-integrated, enabling it to transform challenging parts of patient access. It supports both patient interactions and staff efficiency by relying on:

Bi-directional integration with leading EHRs, including Oracle Health, Epic, eClinicalWorks, MEDITECH, athenahealth, NextGen, and Greenway Health.

Zero-retention generative AI used with healthcare privacy in mind, including OpenAI GPT-4, Claude Opus, deepgram, and others, fine-tuned for healthcare.

Industry-leading information security (HITRUST r2, SOC Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and TX-RAMP Level 2 certified), with Spark built to be in compliance with ISO 42001:2023.

The first two Spark-enabled products automate fax processing ( Luma's Fax Transform ) and provide a patient-facing voice AI concierge ( Luma's Navigator ), respectively, helping save staff time and improve patient access to care. Luma will invest in underpinning the Patient Success Platform™ with Spark, including with new enhancements available today throughout staff-facing workflows.

Early adopters of Luma's newest Spark products are seeing impressive outcomes. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) saw the following outcomes with Luma's Navigator within one month:

98 manual call center staff hours saved/eliminated

95% of phone calls completely automated

82% patient verification success rate

1,200 cancellations processed without any human interaction

"We were looking for efficiency — and we found it with Navigator," said Michelle Winfield-Hanrahan, RN, BSN, MHA, MSN, UAMS' Chief Clinical Access Officer and Associate Vice Chancellor for Access. "The team was spending three hours daily just listening to patient voicemails and then going in and canceling appointments. Navigator completely took that manual work off our plates. It sounds and acts like a human, and it's so helpful. Our outcomes have been very positive, and really exceeded what I expected."

Navigator assists patients with a personal touch and deep contextual awareness, going far beyond the capabilities of simple IVR call routing. Navigator is also available in many different languages. For example, patients can:

Call about their own appointment, then follow up on their child's appointment and request a medication refill in the same interaction.

Ask questions about how to prep for an upcoming procedure, then get a link with directions to the clinic.

Receive a text message back if their call is dropped, allowing them to continue where they left off.

Another new product, Fax Transform, uses Luma's Spark AI capabilities to automatically parse structured data from faxes including referrals, DME requests, and prescription refills. Staff verify the information with one click, then the referral is automatically created in a health system's EHR using Luma's bi-directional EHR integration. At DENT Neurologic Institute, Fax Transform is saving significant time and effort:

3x faster fax processing

70% time savings on fax workflows

"We receive a lot of faxes – over 500 per day across the organization – and it's just impossible to keep up with manually," said Emily Smythe, DENT's Manager of Quality & Analytics. "Processing a single fax can take up to five minutes. Fax Transform automates it completely, so it takes 10 seconds or less to file a fax."

"Health systems are doing more than ever to serve their patients with fewer staff and resources, and they don't have time to waste on AI solutions that offer shallow EHR integration or create more overhead," said Luma's co-founder and CEO Adnan Iqbal. "That's why we focused Spark on the most common challenges we hear from health systems: high call volume, backlogged referrals, lost revenue, and not enough staff to handle it all manually."

Luma Health revealed Spark to more than 500 customer attendees last week at its fourth annual customer conference, Lumanate. Spark will continue to power Luma's development, with AI-powered enhancements to financial workflows, reporting, and more all planned for early 2025. Learn more about Spark at www.lumahealth.io/spark .

