Luma Health Applies Data Science Insights to Optimize Patient Experience and Provider Reach

Luma Bedrock is based on analysis of nearly 800 million interactions with 30 million patients at 650+ leading healthcare organizations, distilled into actionable best practices. It is designed to help organizations truly meet each patient where they are by uncovering insights about how patients connect with their care. It takes the guesswork out of crucial everyday decisions like:

When is the right time to send an appointment reminder to a patient?

How can we get the right pre-visit information from our new patients?

What message is most likely to get responses from our referred patients?

The initiative brings data-driven support to Luma's robust and growing customer community of 600+ health systems, integrated delivery networks, specialty groups, clinics, and federally qualified health centers nationwide. The data, the insights, and easy-to-implement best practices are available free to all Luma customers and are embedded in Luma's expert-led implementations and customer support.

"Every touchpoint with the patient counts in a healthcare landscape where staff and providers are short-staffed and stretched thin," said Aditya Bansod, co-founder and CTO at Luma Health. "These data insights are a way for providers to more successfully reach their patients where they are."

Where to learn more about Luma Bedrock

To learn more about data-driven best practices for more patient success, visit the Luma Health blog , watch the official video , or set up a demo .

About Luma

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. For additional information, visit Luma Health.

