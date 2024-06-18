Luma Health Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Luma Health named among best workplaces in the healthcare sector

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health , the creator of the market-leading Patient Success Platform ™, announced its inclusion in Inc.'s prestigious annual Best Workplaces list for 2024. This recognition highlights Luma Health's unwavering commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture, where employee well-being, growth, and collaboration are paramount.

Luma Health has distinguished itself in the healthcare sector by not only revolutionizing patient care coordination but also by fostering a thriving work environment. The company's dedication to its mission of simplifying and improving the patient journey is reflected in its supportive and inclusive culture .

Commenting on Luma's recognition by Inc., Luma Health CEO Adnan Iqbal said, "Transparency, curiosity, and compassion are the pillars of our people-first culture at Luma Health. As we've grown from three co-founders to over 120 team members, we've remained committed to valuing diverse perspectives, encouraging calculated risk-taking, and fostering a 'no task is too small' mentality. We provide opportunities for personal and professional growth through open communication, mentorship, and tailored career paths. Making the Inc. Best Workplaces list validates that our efforts to create an exceptional workplace are appreciated by our incredible team."

Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive assessment of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures. The selection process involves collecting data from thousands of submissions and conducting an employee survey that covers topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits package is also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit quantumworkplace.com .

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. The company's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Luma serves over 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, orchestrating the care journeys of more than 50 million patients. For additional information, visit lumahealth.io .

Media contact:

Tim Cox | ZingPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health Inc.