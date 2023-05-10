Luma Health Expands Patient Success Capabilities of MEDITECH Expanse

As part of the inaugural MEDITECH Alliance program, Luma makes proven outcomes available to health systems using MEDITECH Expanse

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health unveiled its integration and partnership with one of the healthcare industry's top electronic health record providers, MEDITECH, that brings powerful new capabilities to the thousands of healthcare providers that use the MEDITECH Expanse EHR.

As an initial member of the MEDITECH Alliance program and currently the only patient-facing vendor included in the program, Luma collaborated with MEDITECH to validate integration of its Patient Success Platform™ and MEDITECH-enabled workflows for integration with MEDITECH Expanse, including patient scheduling, conversational messages, operational and clinical forms, staff scheduling, and more. As part of the inaugural MEDITECH Alliance program, Luma makes proven outcomes available to health systems using MEDITECH Expanse.

As an initial member of the MEDITECH Alliance program and currently the only patient-facing vendor included in the program, Luma collaborated with MEDITECH to validate integration of its Patient Success Platform ™ and MEDITECH-enabled workflows for integration with MEDITECH Expanse, including patient scheduling, conversational messages, operational and clinical forms, staff scheduling, and more.

"Our collaboration with the MEDITECH team showcases the power of partnering at both a technical and commercial level," said Luma Health co-founder and CTO Aditya Bansod. "Our respective teams benefited from each other's insights to break technical ground and harness the latest standards to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare providers and patients alike. We're excited to bring MEDITECH users breakthrough new capabilities using MEDITECH's standards-based, FHIR-based scheduling APIs."

"We are happy to welcome Luma to the MEDITECH Alliance," said MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeffrey Kimball. "We look forward to customers realizing the benefits of an improved patient experience and better health outcomes through the use of Luma's Patient Success Platform."

Proven market outcomes for MEDITECH customers

To provide Luma's developers with hands-on access to its proprietary APIs, MEDITECH invited Luma to participate in MEDITECH Greenfield Workspace, a preferred-access partner engagement initiative for organizations with proven, interoperable products that complement, enhance, or extend the Expanse EHR. The MEDITECH Greenfield Workspace provides a collaborative environment enabling third-party developers and Expanse customers to test solutions within a real MEDITECH EHR.

At Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege, NE), the MEDITECH Greenfield Workspace allowed Luma to set up, test, and fine-tune its software before moving it into Phelps Memorial's installation of Expanse. The result was a fast and smooth implementation that has already delivered significant patient success outcomes for Phelps Memorial.

Using MEDITECH Expanse APIs, appointment, demographic, and schedule data is seamlessly sent from MEDITECH's scheduling module to Luma, where a rules-based system sends text, email, and voice reminders to patients on a regular cadence based on Luma Bedrock™ data-driven best practices. Once an appointment is confirmed through a Luma communication, the information is instantly sent back into MEDITECH, changing the appointment status to confirmed or canceled, allowing MEDITECH end users to have an up-to-the-second view of their day. Patients can also self-schedule appointments via Luma that are immediately synced to MEDITECH's scheduling module via MEDITECH Expanse APIs.

Since adding Luma to their MEDITECH Expanse platform, nurses have seen a significant reduction in the time spent contacting patients about appointments and test results. Today, more than 90% of Phelps Memorial patients confirm their appointment with a Luma reminder, and the system is delivering other significant outcomes for Phelps' patients:

Simplified appointments using pre-visit intake: 84% of patients who receive intake forms from Luma complete them ahead of their appointment. Successful engagement with older patients via SMS: 82% of patients aged 61-80 are responding to Luma messages. Reclaimed staff time through automated outreach: Phelps Memorial now reaches over 98% of its patient population using Luma.

"Luma integrated with our MEDITECH Expanse system has been so successful that Phelps is already looking to implement it for other care teams," said Kurt Schmidt, director of EHR at Phelps Memorial. "The solution has been well received across the board at Phelps Memorial."

Learn more about Luma's integration with MEDITECH Expanse

About Luma

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. This orchestration is supported by Luma Bedrock™ data-driven best practices, based on more than 700 million data points across more than 80 million patient interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. For additional information, visit Luma Health .

Media contact

Tim Cox | ZingPR for Luma Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health Inc.