Lumafield Secures $50 Million Growth Capital Facility from Silicon Valley Bank

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced it has provided a $50 million growth capital facility to Lumafield , a pioneer in advanced manufacturing technology that delivers AI-powered manufacturing intelligence to help companies improve product quality, accelerate development, and automate operations. The company's industrial computed tomography (CT) scanners and machine learning technology are embedded in production lines at some of the world's most recognized brands in the medical device, consumer packaged goods, automotive, and battery sectors.

Provided by Silicon Valley Bank's Technology Banking Group , the new financing will help Lumafield keep pace with strong demand by funding the deployment of more scanners to its growing customer base.

"This new facility is a testament to our growth and the value we're delivering to manufacturers — from automakers developing more efficient EV batteries to medical device companies innovating surgical tools," said Eduardo Torrealba, CEO and co-founder. "Silicon Valley Bank has been a trusted partner to Lumafield, and their support allows us to scale efficiently while also focusing on product innovation and go-to-market expansion."

"With their innovative technology platform, Lumafield is making high-performance CT inspection accessible and practical for a wide range of companies and manufacturers," said Chris Morrison, Managing Director for SVB Technology and Healthcare Banking. "SVB is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Lumafield by providing this facility to help them grow and scale their business."

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

About Lumafield

Lumafield gives engineers the power to see inside their work in unprecedented detail, at every stage of the product development process. Lumafield's industrial X-ray CT scanners and cloud-based analysis software have transformed both product development and high-volume manufacturing in industries as diverse as medical devices , athletic equipment , electronics , and consumer packaging .

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with additional offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Lumafield has received funding from investors including Lux Capital, Kleiner Perkins, DCVC, Spark Capital, Matter Venture Partners, IVP, G2 Venture Partners, Wellington Management, Haystack Ventures, Tony Fadell's Build Collective, and Figma founder Dylan Field.

