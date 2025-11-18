Silicon Valley Bank Appoints Megan Scheffel Head of Life Science and Healthcare Banking

Company veteran to lead national Life Science and Healthcare Banking Group;

Bill Burkoth tapped to lead East Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that 28-year company veteran, Megan Scheffel, has been named Head of Life Science and Healthcare Banking. In her role, Scheffel will lead a nationwide team dedicated to providing specialized banking services, debt financing solutions, industry partnerships, and leading market insights to companies and investors across the sector. Based in Washington D.C, she will report to Marc Cadieux, President of Silicon Valley Bank.

Megan Scheffel, Head of Life Science and Healthcare Banking at Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank

"For more than 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank has been supporting founders and investors across the innovation economy and we continue to invest in how we support these sectors," said Cadieux. "With Megan's extensive experience and industry expertise, she is well-positioned to lead our team as we continue to deliver the financial solutions, partnership and advice our Life Science and Healthcare clients rely on to succeed and scale."

Prior to her current role, Scheffel was Global Senior Credit Officer for Life Science and Healthcare. Since joining SVB in 1997, she served in various roles throughout her career including Region Manager for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions where she led teams dedicated to serving emerging, scaling and established technology and life science companies.

With dedicated teams serving key markets across the U.S., Silicon Valley Bank also announced that 25-year industry veteran Bill Burkoth has been named Senior Managing Director for SVB's Life Science and Healthcare's East region. Based in New York, Burkoth was most recently Managing Partner for Life Sciences at Forest Road and served as Managing Partner on the Life Science & Healthcare investment team at SVB Capital. He is a founding member and Senior Partner of Pfizer Ventures, the venture capital arm of Pfizer Inc., where he spent 17 years sourcing and leading numerous investments in biotechnology, medical devices, and diagnostics companies.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

