Lumanate 2023 Convenes Experts to Empower Patients and Streamline Healthcare Journeys

Luma Health Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Keynote speakers at Luma Health's third annual Patient Success Summit showcase case studies for overcoming budget and staffing challenges to improve patient success

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health, innovator of the Patient Success Platform™, announced the themes and speakers to be showcased at Lumanate 2023, an exclusive virtual summit for digital health leaders from enterprise health systems, regional and national specialty groups, and federally qualified health centers. This year's event, which takes place September 6–7, will focus on how technology can enable healthcare providers to empower patients as partners. Registration is now open to Luma customers and invited guests.

"At ARPA-H we fund transformative health breakthroughs to improve outcomes for everyone, and partnering with patients and providers is an essential part of that mission," said keynote presenter Joe Shonkwiler, MD, COO at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). "I am excited to have the opportunity to share our vision and learn from others in this community."

Attendees at this year's two-day virtual event can learn from peers through topical tracks and networking opportunities. Program highlights include:

  • Keynotes from Tarun Kapoor of Virtua Health and Joe Shonkwiler of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)
  • Best practices for implementing technology to help patients and providers partner together
  • Peer-led sessions for integrated delivery networks, regional health systems, specialty practices, FQHCs, and primary care providers – all focused on maintaining a competitive edge in a crowded healthcare market
  • Breakouts focused on unique challenges, opportunities, and workflows for organizations using Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, or eClinicalWorks
  • A look at Luma's latest and upcoming product development

"Lumanate 2023 will feature insights and strategies from hundreds of attending healthcare leaders for returning value to patients, providers, and health systems," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's co-founder and CEO. "With operating margins growing even thinner, Lumanate comes at a crucial time for healthcare leaders to share their strategies and results for partnering patients and providers for more patient success."

Luma customers and invited guests can register for this free virtual event on the Lumanate 2023 event page.

About Luma
Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. Additional information about the company is available at the Luma website, the Luma blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

