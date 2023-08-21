Lumanate 2023 Convenes Experts to Empower Patients and Streamline Healthcare Journeys

"At ARPA-H we fund transformative health breakthroughs to improve outcomes for everyone, and partnering with patients and providers is an essential part of that mission," said keynote presenter Joe Shonkwiler, MD, COO at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). "I am excited to have the opportunity to share our vision and learn from others in this community."

Attendees at this year's two-day virtual event can learn from peers through topical tracks and networking opportunities. Program highlights include:

Keynotes from Tarun Kapoor of Virtua Health and Joe Shonkwiler of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Best practices for implementing technology to help patients and providers partner together

Peer-led sessions for integrated delivery networks, regional health systems, specialty practices, FQHCs, and primary care providers – all focused on maintaining a competitive edge in a crowded healthcare market

Breakouts focused on unique challenges, opportunities, and workflows for organizations using Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, or eClinicalWorks

A look at Luma's latest and upcoming product development

"Lumanate 2023 will feature insights and strategies from hundreds of attending healthcare leaders for returning value to patients, providers, and health systems," said Adnan Iqbal, Luma's co-founder and CEO. "With operating margins growing even thinner, Lumanate comes at a crucial time for healthcare leaders to share their strategies and results for partnering patients and providers for more patient success."

Luma customers and invited guests can register for this free virtual event on the Lumanate 2023 event page .

