Luma Health Recognized as One of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

Luma Health honored for exceptional workplace culture in Modern Healthcare ranking

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health , creator of the market-leading Patient Success Platform™ , has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare . The award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide, and combines an assessment of a company's practices and policies with independent employee feedback.

Luma Health's commitment to transforming the patient healthcare journey has not only attracted top talent in the industry but also fostered a deeply engaged and motivated workforce. Employees are drawn to Luma's mission-driven culture, where their work directly contributes to improving the lives of patients and empowering healthcare providers. This shared sense of purpose fuels a collaborative and innovative environment, making Luma Health a truly rewarding place to work.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which included an extensive employee survey. The assessment included a review of Luma's practices and policies concerning employee recognition, recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion training, employee professional development, and benefits programs. 20% of Luma's score was from assessments by Workforce Research Group, with the remaining 80% derived from employee feedback surveys.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This award is a testament to the dedication, passion, and collaborative spirit of our entire team," said Adnan Iqbal, co-founder and CEO of Luma Health. "We believe that fostering a supportive and engaging workplace is essential to driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions for our healthcare partners. We are committed to continuing to invest in our employees and cultivating a culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and inspired to make a difference in the lives of others."

The complete list of this year's winners is now available, and Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners as part of the October 14, 2024 issue of the magazine.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

About Luma Health

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 50 million patients. For additional information, visit lumahealth.io .

Media contact:

Tim Cox | ZingPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Luma Health Inc.