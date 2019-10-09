LumApps Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft to Streamline Employee Communication

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading provider of enterprise communication solutions, today announced it has joined the exclusive Microsoft Partner eXperience program (PAX), enabling LumApps product and development teams to work in close collaboration with Microsoft. In addition to joining PAX, LumApps has been selected by Microsoft as one of only 10 European startups participating in The Boost Program within PAX. Today's announcement builds on the existing LumApps and Microsoft strategic ISV partnership for Office 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Joining the PAX program allows LumApps to align its product roadmap with Microsoft for optimal integration and product efficiency, as well as early access to exclusive innovations. The first example of this collaboration is LumApps integrating with Graph Notification from Microsoft to offer enterprise customers a new product feature called Integrated Notification Center, which will be showcased at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Florida from November 4-8, 2019.

"Employees are increasingly distracted by switching from one app to another as they work within complex digital workplaces. LumApps combats this fragmentation with an integrated alternative that boosts daily productivity," said Sebastien Ricard, CEO, LumApps. "We're honored to join the elite Microsoft PAX program to further improve our integration with Office 365, and provide an enhanced employee experience for Microsoft customers. LumApps solutions are complementary to those of Microsoft Office 365 by simplifying employees' access to the right information at the right time. The LumApps vision is for information to flow through the right channels to reach employees wherever they are."

LumApps Integrates with Microsoft Teams, Employee Dashboard and More

LumApps has reached a new level of integration with Microsoft Teams by providing access to the application within LumApps Social Intranet , which adds business context to short-term conversations. Now employees can see a list of Microsoft Teams channels and integrate the Teams Chat feature everywhere inside LumApps to showcase relevant channels and boost adoption.

LumApps also integrates Office 365 in order to create an Employee Dashboard for Office 365 . Using the Dashboard, employees can access their tasks from within Microsoft Planner and discover popular documents and people from within Microsoft Delve. Integrating these Office 365 applications with the Dashboard allows employees to have a quick overview of their working day on a single page displaying their latest emails, upcoming meetings, documents, tasks, favorite apps and shortcuts. LumApps also integrates the Yammer Wall allowing employees to display posts from Yammer, as well as groups, inside the Dashboard.

For more information about LumApps for Microsoft, visit:

https://www.lumapps.com/product/office-365/

https://www.lumapps.com/events-categories/microsoft/

About LumApps

LumApps helps organizations transform the way they communicate, collaborate, and engage with their customers, partners and, most importantly, their employees. Global leading companies including Colgate-Palmolive, The Economist, Schibsted, Electronic Arts, and Logitech rely on LumApps' flagship solutions — LumApps Social Collaborative Intranet and LumApps Employee Social Advocacy — to make their teams more productive by enabling better communication and knowledge sharing across their organizations.

LumApps has seven offices worldwide: New York, Austin, San Francisco, Paris, Lyon, London, and Tokyo. The company has raised $32M from leading venture capital firm Idinvest.

SOURCE LumApps

Related Links

https://www.lumapps.com/

