LumApps Announces Key Leadership Updates Following Beekeeper Merger

C-suite changes align company across marketing, product and operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , the leading connected employee hub, today announced key leadership appointments following its merger with Beekeeper , positioning the company to create the industry's first employee experience solution designed for both desk-based and frontline employees.

With decades of combined experience, the newly appointed executives will drive LumApps' mission to connect desk and frontline workers, creating a more cohesive and productive workforce:

Kees de Vos , Chief Product Officer

Kees is the driving force behind product innovation, dedicated to creating an intuitive and impactful platform. He brings twenty years of leadership experience across the digital technology landscape, spanning product strategy and management, professional services, and customer success.

Nancy Louisnord , Chief Marketing Officer

Nancy shapes the brand's growth and market reach, championing the platform as an essential solution for frontline success. Nancy brings 17 years of go-to-market leadership experience in the SaaS industry, driving transformative growth through data-driven strategies and execution excellence. She has held GTM leadership roles at Manta, TOPdesk, and EasyVista.

Louise Willoughby , Chief People Officer

Louise fosters a culture that values growth, diversity, and employee well-being. She is passionate about leveraging people strategy as a business driver and brings 25 years of experience driving people-centric strategies within the technology and hospitality sectors. She has experience scaling technology companies and held prior leadership roles at Pivotal Software and Dell.

Éléonore Depardon , Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Éléonore drives change at scale, ensuring the organization is aligned to deliver lasting value. She is passionate about turning strategies into tangible impact, coordinating stakeholders to accelerate transformation and long-term growth. Her career spans over a decade of leadership in strategy and transformation, including seven years at McKinsey & Company.

"Like bringing together desk-based and frontline teams, it was essential to align our Beekeeper and LumApps teams under bold, driven leaders," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO and Co-Founder of LumApps. "Kees, Nancy, Louise and Éléonore each bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the LumApps executive team. Their innovative marketing, product and operations strategies will enable us to continue delivering unified, AI-driven employee experiences to our customers."

About LumApps

LumApps is the future-ready intranet designed for businesses that want to stay ahead. It transforms the employee experience, making it more effective, intuitive, and engaging.

As the most flexible, scalable, and innovative solution, LumApps enhances communication, boosts productivity, and drives growth. It works from day one and adapts to your organization to become a fully connected employee hub.

Seamlessly integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps centralizes communications, HR resources, and business applications into a modern, AI-powered employee hub. With over 6 million users and customers like Ascension Health, Zapier, and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps redefines the employee experience to support business success.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®.

