LumApps Names Si-Mohamed Said as Chief Product Strategy & Growth Officer

Enterprise software leader joins the company to drive global product-to-market growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of LumApps AI, LumApps is strengthening its executive team to accelerate the next phase of its innovation strategy. As the company enters a new stage of growth, Si-Mohamed Said joins as Chief Product Strategy & Growth Officer to lead product & offering strategy, build scalable growth engines across the business and drive the global go-to-market efforts.

Simo Said, Chief Product Strategy & Growth Officer

Said is an experienced senior executive with a deep focus on the B2B enterprise software industry, specializing in building world-class product-to-market engines that turn innovation into global commercial success. Most recently, he advised the strategic launch of LumApps AI, the AI Employee Hub where people and agents work together to turn AI investment into everyday adoption.

"AI is reshaping how every business operates, and every employee should be able to benefit from it in their daily work," said Said. "LumApps has everything it takes to lead this transformation: a differentiated AI Employee Hub, a strong customer base, exceptional market momentum, and a clear vision for turning AI investment into everyday adoption. I'm excited to help organizations bring the value of AI to every employee, across every line of business and every industry."

Throughout his career, Said has driven growth across customer segments, industries, and international markets. Before joining LumApps, he spent nearly 20 years at SAP, where he served as Global Vice President, leading global product launches across the portfolio including flagship ERP product. He also led Oracle's marketing and digital organization across the ECEMEA region before taking executive leadership roles as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer in B2B software scale-up companies.

"Our strategy has always combined strong internal innovation with the ability to bring the best expertise into LumApps," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO of LumApps. "From strategic acquisitions to executive talent, every decision we make is driven by the same ambition: building the global leader in AI-powered employee experience. Simo's arrival is an important step in that journey."

To learn more about LumApps and how the company connects people, tools, information and communication, visit lumapps.com.

About LumApps

LumApps AI is the AI Employee Hub where people and agents work together, turning AI investment into everyday adoption. It delivers a complete portfolio of employee services and AI agents that support everyday business tasks and workflows, giving every organization a clear path from AI investment to workforce-wide adoption.

Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps serves more than 10 million users worldwide and is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by Gartner® and Forrester®.

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