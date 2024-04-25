Lumary Introduces Smart Sprinkler Water Timer: A Sustainable Development Solution

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a prominent player in the smart home industry known for its innovative indoor smart recessed lights, smart outdoor lighting solutions, and commercial lighting fixtures, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the Lumary Smart Sprinkler Water Timer. This groundbreaking product is set to revolutionize outdoor watering, offering unmatched convenience, efficiency, and affordability.

With growing global concern about water scarcity, Lumary is pleased to announce the launch of a new smart water timer that marks a breakthrough in water management. This smart water valve will bring unprecedented convenience and intelligent experience to users, helping them manage water resources more effectively and achieve sustainable development goals.

How does a smart water valve revolutionize your life?

The Lumary Smart Sprinkler Water Timer is designed to simplify and enhance outdoor watering tasks, boasting a range of advanced features:

Seamless Mobile App Control: Easily manage watering schedules and settings from anywhere using the intuitive Lumary app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Effortless Voice Control: Enjoy hands-free operation compatible with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to control their watering system with simple voice commands.

Intelligent Timed Irrigation: Customize watering schedules tailored to your garden's specific needs, ensuring optimal hydration for healthy plant growth while conserving water.

Rain Delay Functionality: The system automatically adjusts watering based on real-time weather data to prevent overwatering and conserve resources, promoting environmental sustainability.

Comprehensive Watering History Logs: Access detailed logs of watering activities through the app, providing valuable insights for optimizing water usage and plant health.

Dual-Outlet Flexibility: Choose between single or dual head configurations to accommodate different garden layouts and watering needs, providing versatility and convenience.

Affordable Pricing

Experience the Future of Outdoor Watering

"We are excited to launch the Lumary Smart Sprinkler Water Timer, the latest addition to our lineup of smart home products," said [Johnny], CEO of Lumary. "With its advanced features, affordability, and ease of use, the Smart Sprinkler Water Timer empowers users to efficiently manage outdoor watering while promoting water conservation and sustainability."

The Lumary Smart Sprinkler Water Timer is priced competitively to ensure accessibility for all users. The single-head option is available for $59.99, while the dual-head option is priced at $69.99, making it an affordable yet powerful solution for efficient outdoor water management.

About Lumary

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

