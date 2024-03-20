Lumary Introduces High-End Intelligent Linear Lighting Solution for Modern Homes -- Smart RGBAI LED Linear Pendant Light

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a pioneer in smart home lighting solutions, proudly presents its latest innovation: the Lumary Smart Linear Light. Designed to meet diverse lighting needs, this groundbreaking product sets a new standard for convenience, versatility, and style in home illumination.

Solving All Lighting Needs

Lumary Smart RGBAI Linear Light

The Lumary Smart Linear Light offers unparalleled flexibility and convenience, effortlessly meeting a variety of lighting requirements. With adjustable brightness from 1% to 100% and customizable color temperatures from warm white to cool daylight (2700k-6500k), can effortlessly create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion, without the need for a dimmer switch.

RGBAI Ambient Lighting

Experience the charm of RGBAI ambient lighting with Lumary's Smart Linear Light. Choose between RGBAI or RGB lighting options and explore over 44 dynamic presets, enjoying the fun of DIY. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet night at home, the vibrant ambient lights will elevate your space and create a warm atmosphere.

Multiple Smart Control Ways

As with all Lumary products, we fully consider the usage habits of each family member and provide a variety of control options, including Lumary APP control, voice device control, and remote control. This ensures that every family member can choose their preferred method of control. With the Lumary app, users can easily customize colors and set timers for light control. Additionally, our products are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Adaptable Design for Modern Living

Designed to complement both modern and traditional home decor styles, the Lumary Smart Linear Light offers versatility and adaptability. With two adjustable wires (maximum length: 59 inches) and a customizable width rail, users can customize the linear pendant light to suit their unique space. Perfect for dining rooms, kitchens, islands, pool tables, and more.

Lights That Sync with Your Lifestyle

Smart linear lights not only make your home lighting more convenient but also integrate a range of smart features to add comfort and vitality to your life. With scheduling, you can preset your lights to turn on and off at specific times. Additionally, smart linear lights support music sync mode, adjusting rhythm and mood with your music, creating an immersive experience that fills your home with energy and inspiration.

Smart RGBAI LED Linear Pendant Light represents innovation in lighting technology and attention to customer needs. Not only do these fixtures provide superior lighting, but they also incorporate modern design elements that enhance the appeal of the space. Elevate your home with Lumary's Smart Linear Light and experience the future of lighting innovation today.

Lumary Smart RGBAI LED Linear Pendant Light is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Lumarysmart.com. Visit Lumary's official website today to learn more and to see the lighting effects of the new LED Linear Pendant Light collection.

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

