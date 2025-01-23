Lumber Brings Advanced AI and Seamless Integration to Acumatica Marketplace, Transforming Construction Workforce Management

Lumber Joins Acumatica Marketplace's Fulfilled Program

SARATOGA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber , a cutting-edge construction workforce management platform, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Acumatica Marketplace as part of the Fulfilled by Acumatica program. This strategic collaboration underscores Lumber's dedication to its partnership with Acumatica , delivering a seamless solution that simplifies payroll processes, including the intricate requirements of prevailing wage compliance and union clauses in CBAs.

By integrating these capabilities with Acumatica's robust cloud ERP platform, Lumber empowers construction businesses to streamline HR operations, enhance efficiency, and focus on driving growth and innovation in their industry.

Key Benefits of Lumber for Acumatica Users:

: Access to tools that simplify hiring, onboarding, and employee management. Real-Time Job Costing & Insights: Enables construction companies to track labor as it occurs, which helps businesses identify cost overruns early, make data-driven adjustments, and ensure projects stay on budget.

"Joining the Acumatica Marketplace is a milestone for Lumber," said Shreesha Ramdas, Founder and CEO of Lumber. "As part of the Fulfilled by Acumatica program, our users will benefit from unparalleled reliability, support, and integration, ensuring they can maximize the value of their Acumatica ERP investment."

"We are excited to welcome Lumber to the Acumatica Marketplace," said Jeremy Larsen, VP of Product Management at Acumatica. "Its focus on payroll and HR solutions for the construction industry aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with innovative and seamless tools that enhance operational efficiency."

Real-World Impact

The impact of the Lumber-Acumatica integration is already driving significant results in the construction industry. American Asphalt South, a leading contractor, has reported transformative improvements in its operations since implementing the integrated solution.

"Partnering with LumberFi for payroll and Acumatica for ERP has been a game-changer for American Asphalt South. The seamless integration between these two platforms has streamlined our operations, improved accuracy, and saved us countless hours of manual work. As a joint construction customer, I'm thrilled to see how their collaboration has empowered our team to focus on growth and delivering exceptional results for our clients. It's a partnership that truly works for us!" said Robert W. Sylvester, Corporate Controller & Director of Human Resources.

The Fulfilled by Acumatica

The Fulfilled by Acumatica program ensures that third-party solutions meet the highest standards of compatibility, performance, and support within the Acumatica ecosystem. As a Fulfilled by Acumatica partner, Lumber undergoes rigorous testing and validation, providing users with confidence in its seamless functionality and long-term reliability.

Meet Lumber at Acumatica Summit 2025

Lumber is excited to participate in the Acumatica Summit 2025 , taking place from January 26 to January 29 in Las Vegas. This premier annual event brings together industry leaders, partners, and customers to highlight the latest innovations in cloud ERP technology. At the summit, visit Booth 701, where Lumber will showcase its groundbreaking AI solution, "AskILA" (Intelligent Labor Assistant), designed to revolutionize workforce management in the construction industry.

About Lumber

Lumber is an all-in-one AI-powered construction workforce management platform that seamlessly streamlines payroll, time tracking, safety, compliance, field productivity, rewards, and recognition for building contractors. Lumber offers an integrated suite of tools designed to simplify and optimize workforce management for businesses in the construction industry. With a focus on delivering efficiency and transparency, Lumber's innovative AI-enabled platform addresses the unique challenges of payroll, compliance, and human resource management.

For more information about Lumber, visit Lumber .

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices, and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

