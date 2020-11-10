Lumen Integrates with Connect IQ to Provide Garmin Users Metabolic Data to Improve Their Performance and Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen, the world's first hand-held metabolic tracking device, together with Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., have launched a Connect IQ Lumen App and Garmin Health API integration, allowing users to better understand the impact of fitness and nutrition decisions on their body in real time.

Through the CO2 concentration in a single breath, Lumen measures your metabolic health and provides daily personalized nutrition plans and insights into what your body is burning - fats or carbs. Lumen supports fat burn and improves your metabolic flexibility, which is your body's ability to efficiently switch between using carbs and fats as a fuel source.

Garmin activity trackers and smartwatches help you track and share your activities. Thanks to Lumen data and the Garmin Health API integration, Garmin users can now seamlessly integrate their health and activity data such as heart rate, sleep, steps and calories burned, into the Lumen app and instantly optimize their fitness journey.

"We are thrilled to work with Garmin on this crucial integration. We know how important it is for our users to get valuable insights into their fitness and this will allow them to make more informed decisions about their nutrition and improve their metabolic health," said Lumen CEO, Daniel Tal.

By combining Garmin and Lumen data, users will be able to monitor their carb fuel consumption through notifications that guide them on when to breathe into Lumen and unlock their day or take a post workout breath. Users can now see how their workout affects their metabolism through recovery macros and a comprehensive Garmin workout summary.

"Lumen is an innovative organization pushing the boundaries on metabolic health and performance optimization. Garmin's Connect IQ platform will enable users to act in real-time to make the right fitness and nutrition decisions at every moment," said Sean McNamara, Garmin Health Senior Manager Sales and Marketing.

For continual metabolic tracking, Garmin users with compatible devices will also have access to crucial Lumen data such as morning insights, daily and weekly Lumen levels and the Lumen Flex Score which indicates the degree of metabolic flexibility. The goal is to make sure that nutrition and metabolic health remain top of mind.

About Garmin Health

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Garmin Health provides enterprise solutions that leverage Garmin wearables and the high-quality sensor data they produce for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. For more information, visit garmin.com/health, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin Connect IQ

Connect IQ is the app system for Garmin wearables, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds. Connect IQ allows developers to create on-device solutions for Garmin users. Developers use the Connect IQ SDK to develop apps, and then upload their creations to the Connect IQ store. From there, millions of Garmin users can browse thousands of apps including Starbucks, Spotify, and Amazon Music for download to their Connect IQ compatible device.

About Lumen

Lumen is a device and app that measures your metabolism in a single breath through a complex algorithm and provides daily personalized nutrition based on your metabolic data. At Lumen, we believe that a healthy metabolism is the key to better health, and that everyone can attain it with a little help from Lumen.

Founded in 2014 by scientists and experienced entrepreneurs, Lumen is the biggest metabolic measurement platform in the world, with over 1,000,000 measurements per month. Lumen's vision is to improve the world's metabolic health and quality of life by empowering individuals to make smarter decisions about their nutrition and lifestyle. Our technology provides individuals with new metrics on metabolism and a system to keep them accountable so they can achieve their health and wellness goals and prevent long-term chronic illness by improving their metabolic health.

Follow us at twitter.com/LumenMetabolism , facebook.com/Lumen.me/ , instagram.com/lumen.me/ , youtube.com/c/Lumendotme

