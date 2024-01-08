Lumen is first in the industry to achieve a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ device

Custom-developed device provides Quantum Fiber customers with next-gen Wi-Fi® experience

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the Wi-Fi Alliance® announced Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has received Wi-Fi 7 certifications for two wireless devices. Lumen is the first company in the industry to achieve a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7™ device with its custom-developed solution. Lumen designed its devices for its Quantum Fiber residential and small business customers to deliver faster speeds and better coverage than Wi-Fi 6/6E.

"We are proud that our Wi-Fi 7 devices are the first certified by Wi-Fi Alliance," said Maxine Moreau, Lumen president of Mass Markets. "This demonstrates our commitment to deliver the best Wi-Fi solutions to our customers as we continue to innovate for growth. Our Wi-Fi 7 devices offer faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6/6E, low latency, and amazing coverage allowing users to enjoy the next generation of Wi-Fi applications and services."

Wi-Fi Alliance certified two Lumen Wi-Fi 7 devices:

The W1700K is a desk or wall mount device that covers 90% of homes with higher data capacity than Wi-Fi 6/6E. It provides reliable and secure Wi-Fi 7 connectivity throughout the home or office.





The W1701K is a fully compliant wall plug-in device that extends the Wi-Fi 7 coverage throughout larger areas of the home or business to reduce dead zones.

Lumen's solution includes MediaTek's Smart Link-Dispatch technology, an advanced QOS/QOE feature built into the Wi-Fi radio, enhancing application performance with high-bandwidth and low-latency traffic in real-world settings.

Lumen's Quantum Fiber Wi-Fi 7 solution is an FCC 6GHz Standard Power (6SD) class device. The 6SD equipment class enables higher transmit power for increased data throughput or twice the range as compared to the theoretical indoor standard (6ID). With the 6GHz channel and the higher power setting, these devices wirelessly unlock the full power of the Quantum Fiber high speed product up to 8 gigabits per second, helping to enable higher data rates throughout a home or business.

Both devices also support cloud-based Digital Twin technology and use the carrier grade OpenWRT standard with Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ and prplMesh enabling real time orchestration and advanced device management capabilities.

Quantum Fiber installed its first customer Wi-Fi 7 device in December. Wi-Fi 7 will be available to new Quantum Fiber customers later this month. Quantum Fiber is available to homes and small businesses in parts of 16 states.

Lumen will showcase its new wireless technology at CES in the Smart Home section #35-209.

For more information about Quantum Fiber and Wi-Fi 7 go to www.quantumfiber.com/wifi7.

The benefits of Quantum Fiber's unique Wi-Fi 7 capable devices:

Superior Coverage: One device covers up to 90% of a home based on square footprint, significantly reducing the need for additional nodes.

One device covers up to 90% of a home based on square footprint, significantly reducing the need for additional nodes. Multi-User Capability: Supports multiple users and gigabit bandwidth demands with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radios working together for high-speed data transmission, minimizing the need to run ethernet cable throughout home.

Supports multiple users and gigabit bandwidth demands with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radios working together for high-speed data transmission, minimizing the need to run ethernet cable throughout home. Latency and Speed: A significant improvement from Wi-Fi 6/6E technology, offering less than 3 milliseconds of latency and seamless integration with Quantum Fiber's multi-gig network with symmetrical speeds up to 8 Gbps.

A significant improvement from Wi-Fi 6/6E technology, offering less than 3 milliseconds of latency and seamless integration with Quantum Fiber's multi-gig network with symmetrical speeds up to 8 Gbps. Customer Experience : This Wi-Fi 7 device is part of Quantum Fiber's 360 Wi-Fi capabilities and is fully integrated and controlled through the Quantum Fiber app. The app will unlock advanced parental controls, Wi-Fi performance diagnostics, and includes a first-rate security suite.

: This Wi-Fi 7 device is part of Quantum Fiber's 360 Wi-Fi capabilities and is fully integrated and controlled through the Quantum Fiber app. The app will unlock advanced parental controls, Wi-Fi performance diagnostics, and includes a first-rate security suite. High-Performance Applications: Ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like 8K video streaming, cloud gaming, virtual reality, and large multimedia file transfers.

Ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like video streaming, cloud gaming, virtual reality, and large multimedia file transfers. Advanced Technology: Contains a built-in GPS chip, enhancing 6GHz range performance in line with upcoming FCC specifications.

Contains a built-in GPS chip, enhancing 6GHz range performance in line with upcoming FCC specifications. Cloud Based Digital Twin enabled: Built on carrier grade Open WRT standard with EasyMesh & prplMesh with real time orchestration and advanced level of device management.

