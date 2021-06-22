Lumen launches remote-work solution for organizations using Microsoft Teams

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, businesses and government agencies have become much more aware of the importance of remote collaboration, business continuity, and the unified communication technologies that enable both. They also realized the need to be agile so employees could work from anywhere without sacrificing the customer experience.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/85243513-lumen-launches-remote-work-solution-microsoft-teams/

Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams Overview Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams Data Sheet Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams Infographic

To help organizations migrate from complex communications to efficient collaboration, Lumen Technologies today launched Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams – a managed, unified communications solution that leverages the Lumen platform to improve worker productivity, business agility and customer support.

"Few businesses were ready for the challenges imposed by the global public health crisis," said Craig Richter, senior director of product management at Lumen. "With Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams, businesses can easily adopt 'work from anywhere' policies because Lumen takes on the burden of managing the complex calling and collaboration tools that make remote work possible. Delivering one of the world's most popular unified communications solutions over the Lumen platform gives customers access to a secure global network and a fast, secure platform for applications and data."

Since the start of the pandemic, unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) has become critical to maintaining business continuity and delivering superior customer experience because it integrates previously disparate voice, video, and web services to provide a consistent and reliable user experience across a variety of devices. And with Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams, businesses also benefit by combining the Microsoft Teams calling and collaboration tools with Lumen expertise in delivering a managed user experience that includes advanced reporting and analytics.

"Offerings like Lumen Solutions for Microsoft Teams – which leverage Microsoft technology to adapt to a changing workplace – continue to evolve to meet the needs of the customers they serve," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform. "We're pleased that Lumen is extending the capabilities of Teams at a time when remote work is of such critical importance."

Additional Resources

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by a belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. Maintaining 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver a fast, secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, governments, and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

Related Links

http://lumen.com

