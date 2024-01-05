Lumen Names Ashley Haynes-Gaspar Chief Revenue Officer

Lumen Technologies

05 Jan, 2024, 16:13 ET

Seasoned leader expands role to reinforce Lumen's customer focused transformation and growth

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) names Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Formerly Executive Vice President – Customer Experience Officer, Wholesale and International, Haynes-Gaspar brings her extensive technology and commercial leadership experience to this new role. 

Lumen names Ashley Haynes-Gaspar Chief Revenue Officer
Lumen names Ashley Haynes-Gaspar Chief Revenue Officer

Haynes-Gaspar will lead a team focused on accelerating Lumen's growth. This team consolidates Lumen's commercial divisions to drive business results, address customer needs, and achieve commercial excellence. Jay Barrows, Lumen's EVP of Enterprise Sales and Public Sector, will report to Haynes-Gaspar, maintaining a customer-centric focus on enterprise and public sector sales. 

"Lumen is on a transformation journey – one that repositions us for long-term growth," said Kate Johnson, Lumen CEO. "Our customers and partners will benefit from the changes we are making today as they better align us with our mission to secure our customer base, drive commercial excellence, and innovate for growth. Ashley has the right skills and experience to lead these changes, providing greater agility and efficiency to meet our customers' needs." 

Lumen's strategic actions include simplifying operations, prioritizing customer experience, and innovating for growth with initiatives like Network-As-A-Service (NaaS). Haynes-Gaspar will lead a talented team to drive Lumen's growth and profitability, emphasizing a customer-centric and collaborative approach.

"This is a unique opportunity for Lumen to transform our business and disrupt the industry by putting customers at the core of everything we do," said Haynes-Gaspar. "We are simplifying how we operate, prioritizing our customers' experience, and creating a world-class commercial engine. I am excited to lead this talented team as we write Lumen's transformation story – and return the company to growth and profitability."   

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

