Lumen Technologies Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation In Connection with Completion of TSA Transactions

Closing of TSA Transactions Expected by End of Month

DENVER, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) ("Lumen" or the "Company"), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, commenced a consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") on Friday, March 8, 2024 to amend certain indentures of the Company and its subsidiaries to facilitate the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously disclosed amended and restated transaction support agreement (the "TSA"). In addition, the Company is requesting that lenders under the Company's existing term loans agree to participate in certain transactions with respect to the Company's credit agreements. Lumen expects to close the TSA transactions by the end of the month, subject to the satisfaction of limited remaining closing conditions.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Consent Solicitation is being made solely through the Consent Solicitation Statement dated March 8, 2024 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement") and related materials. The Consent Solicitation is not being made to holders of notes in any jurisdiction in which the Company is aware that the making of the Consent Solicitation would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Consent Solicitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on the Company's behalf by the solicitation agents or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. Holders of the notes are urged to review the Consent Solicitation Statement for the detailed terms of the Consent Solicitation and the procedures for consenting to the proposed amendments.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the TSA.

