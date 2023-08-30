Lumen Technologies dives into Microsoft 365 Copilot to help enhance employee efficiency and customer relationships

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

30 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Generative AI tool shows early signs of helping Lumen innovate for growth

DENVER, Colo., and REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), a multinational technology company, is working with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot to empower its approximately 30,000 employees. Lumen is beta-testing Microsoft 365 Copilot as a part of the Early Access Program (EAP). The company has already seen the benefits of equipping some of its teams with Microsoft's large language model (LLM) AI solutions, with plans to deploy the tech more broadly in the future.

"We are thrilled to be leading the early deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot at Lumen Technologies," said Kate Johnson, president and CEO, Lumen Technologies Inc. "Giving our workforce the digital tools they need to deliver dramatically improved customer experiences with greater ease is an essential part of our company transformation. Our people are seeing immediate productivity improvements with Copilot, allowing them to focus on more value-added activities each day."

Microsoft 365 Copilot can disrupt the telecommunications industry by providing employees with a tool to help enhance creativity, productivity and skills with real-time intelligent assistance. It has the potential to significantly improve employee productivity by automating tedious tasks and providing powerful tools for data analysis and decision-making. With features such as meeting summaries in Microsoft Teams and Copilot enhancements across Outlook, PowerPoint and other Microsoft 365 apps, employees can get back important time to deliver on strategic priorities.

Customer service teams at Lumen are using Copilot to surface relevant policies, summarize tickets or easily access step-by-step repair instructions from manuals. Sales and customer experience teams are using Copilot to add depth and context to customer communications and summarize actions and next steps. Across the board, teams are using Copilot to quickly create presentations, and for new business proposal and statement-of-work creation to deliver a consistent Lumen message and experience.

Lumen is among the first companies to start working with Microsoft 365 Copilot as one of the EAP adopters. Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the power of LLMs with data in the Microsoft Graph — calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings and more — and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn words into a powerful productivity tool.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot has the power to revolutionize the way we work, enabling people to focus on what truly matters and drive their organizations forward," said Deb Cupp, president, Americas Microsoft. "We are thrilled to be delivering this technology to innovative companies like Lumen to help them achieve their goals."

As a pioneer in the telecommunications industry, Lumen is pushing the envelope when it comes to enhancing the customer experience. By harnessing the power of advanced AI technologies such as generative AI and AI language models through tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Lumen can provide their teams with the cutting-edge tools they need to succeed and drive their business forward.

About Lumen Technologies
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

Also from this source

Microsoft Azure meets growing needs of healthcare organizations, such as Mount Sinai Health System, with a highly scalable public cloud for Epic

Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.