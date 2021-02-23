Lumen Technologies expands bare metal capabilities and adds Lumen Network Storage to Edge solutions

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its Edge Computing Solutions infrastructure and is giving businesses even more options to work at the Edge to gain a competitive advantage. Customers can now procure Lumen Edge Bare Metal services online, and within an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform. Today with Lumen Edge Bare Metal, Lumen can cover roughly 60% of U.S. enterprise locations within 5 milliseconds of latency, with 95% coverage planned by end of year. Additionally, customers can use Lumen Network Storage to take advantage of secure, scalable, and fast storage where and when they need it.

9 of 10 global business leaders say business success depends on low latency. Lumen Edge Bare Metal is designed for 5ms of latency or less. Get near real-time data access with Lumen Network Storage Learn how the Lumen platform can help drive innovation at the Edge Lumen Edge Bare Metal Map Discover how business leaders are looking to gain value from Edge storage solutions

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8524358-lumen-technologies-edge-computing-solutions-set/

To learn more about Lumen Edge Bare Metal visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/edge-computing/bare-metal.html

According to a recent global survey conducted by analyst firm IDC and sponsored by Lumen, business leaders measure the success of Edge storage solutions across five key areas - customer satisfaction, product performance, compliance, cost and agility. Lumen Network Storage can help customers achieve improvements across all these key areas.

To view the IDC InfoBrief, "Edge Computing Solutions Powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Doc. #US47222020, January 2021, visit: https://pages.lumentech.com/IDC-Research-for-Edge-Report-LP.html

Lumen Network Storage delivers Edge storage services as close to customer workloads as possible, making storing and transporting data to multiple locations, IT teams, and across multi-cloud environments easy, fast, and efficient.

"There is an explosion of data at the Edge coming from IoT devices and enterprises need the ability to store and process data closer to end users in order to drive amazing digital experiences," said Chris McReynolds, vice president, edge cloud product management, Lumen Technologies. "Lumen Network Storage along with Lumen Edge Bare Metal and our deep network reach gives customers the flexibility to process and store data in an ultra-low latency environment, delivering improved performance and reliability."

With Lumen Edge Bare Metal, enterprises can benefit from:

Superior application performance from running on edge nodes designed for 5 millisecond round-trip latency over the Lumen fiber network.

Improved control and performance with the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform. Customers can focus efforts on developing applications and bringing them to market rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

Enhanced security and connectivity with dedicated, single tenancy servers designed to isolate and protect data and deliver high-performance networking across the company's extensive and deeply peered global backbone.

Cost savings with the ability to turn bare metal servers on and off as needed with pay-as-you-go flexibility.

Lumen Network Storage offers the following benefits:

Allows enterprises and public sector organizations to ingest and update data at the edge in whatever file storage protocol meets their needs.

Allows customers to quickly add additional storage, where they need it, as well as sync and replicate data without additional infrastructure.

Delivers costs savings from eliminating outgoing data charges and infrastructure maintenance costs, as well as pay-as-you-go pricing model.

Also available as dedicated Network Storage nodes connected to the Lumen network.

Key Facts:

Lumen Edge Computing Solutions are designed to meet 95% of the U.S. enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency, as well as in many other connected locations across the globe.

For a current list of live and planned edge locations, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html#edge-computing-map

The Lumen low latency network is comprised of approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber and more than 180,000 on-net buildings, seamlessly connected to:

2,200 public and private third-party data centers in North America , Europe & Middle East , Latin America , and Asia Pacific

, & , , and

Leading public cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute & Azure Government, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud

Additional Resources:

For more information on Lumen Network Storage visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/hybrid-it-cloud/cloud-storage.html

For more information on Lumen Edge Computing Solutions visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the ability of customers to procure the referenced services online within the projected time horizons; our ability to safeguard our network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting our network or the availability and quality of our services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make our products less desirable or obsolete; our ability to deliver the referenced services at the desired proximity to customer workloads; our ability to deliver cost savings to our customers as a result of the referenced services; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about our intentions contained in any of our forward-looking statements reflects our intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and our assumptions as of such date. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans (including our plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason.

Services not available everywhere. Business customers only. Lumen may change, cancel or substitute products and services, or vary them by service area at its sole discretion without notice. ©2021 Lumen Technologies. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies