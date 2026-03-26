Lumenis Unveils triLIFT 2.0™: Introducing the Future of Dynamic Muscle Stimulation for Face and Body

As demand for non-surgical aesthetic solutions surges, Lumenis launches a platform that targets a key root cause of aging, the muscle, to deliver visible and significant results for the face and body

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company for aesthetic and eye care applications, announced the commercial launch of triLIFT 2.0™: a next generation platform for facial and body muscle stimulation. This new system brings together Lumenis' distinct technologies of Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology™ (DMSt) and FibroBoost™. The new platform offers muscle stimulation, skin tightening, and volumization for the face and body in one treatment.

As the body ages, skeletal muscles lose 3–8% of their mass per decade after age 301. This leads to visible sagging, loss of jawline definition, deepening nasolabial folds, and reduced firmness across body areas such as glutes and abdomen. 70% of patients are seeking natural-looking results. In addition, the rise of GLP‑1 medications and aesthetic consequences of rapid weight loss, which include 25-39% muscle mass loss, as well as skin laxity, is further increasing demand for lifting and toning solutions.

triLIFT 2.0 meets this growing consumer need with Lumenis' next generation Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology™ (DMSt), designed to deliver deep and dynamic muscle activation across the face and body. It delivers high-intensity contractions beyond voluntary exercise, targeting the foundational muscle layer to restore density, improve tone, and lift. The treatment typically consists of five sessions for the face and six for the body, spaced one week apart. In clinical studies, the treatment demonstrated significant results:

100% of body-treatment patients showed measurable improvement at 1-month follow-up 2

94% of patients achieved improvement in facial muscle tone and lifting 3

68% reduction in body cellulite dimpling severity after 4 treatments 2

90% achieved improvement in facial skin tightness3

triLIFT 2.0 also features FibroBoost™, which utilizes ultrathin electrodes—150 microns, about as thin as a single human hair— and Lumenis' double pulse technology, to gently penetrate the skin via RF (rather than mechanical means) and stimulate collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid regeneration.

By first activating the muscles and then refining the skin with FibroBoost and tripolar RF, this triple-action approach enhances both the underlying structure - the muscle - and the surface - the skin—offering a comprehensive solution for the face and body.

"With triLIFT 2.0, our approach to both face and body has fundamentally changed. By simultaneously activating the muscle foundation and improving dermal quality, we see noticeable facial lifting alongside enhanced body contour, firmness, and tone. The outcomes are visible, natural-looking, and long lasting4 without surgery," said Dr. James Chelnis, MD, FACS, Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Head of Manhattan Face and Eye.

Itay Mayer, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumenis added, "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are proud to once again push innovation in the aesthetics industry with triLIFT 2.0—shifting the conversation from targeting only the skin to delivering deeper, more comprehensive rejuvenation that begins at the structure—the muscle—across both the face and body. We're addressing a significant, growing market need for both practitioners and patients. triLIFT 2.0's Dynamic Muscle Stimulation (DMSt) ushers in the next chapter of our innovation legacy and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of aesthetics for decades to come."

triLIFT 2.0 will be presented at the 2026 AAD annual meeting in Lumenis Booth#1123, March 27-31, and is now available for aesthetic practices.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and eye care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 60 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions.

About triLift™

The triLift and its accessories are intended for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin when using VoluDerm Energy (Applicator VO). It is also intended for use in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for the non-invasive treatment of mild to moderate facial wrinkles and rhytides when using TriPollar RF Energy and for transcutaneous stimulation of periorbital, facial, and body muscles with DMSt (Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology) for aesthetic purposes, including improvement of appearance, and for body muscle conditioning to stimulate healthy muscles. (Applicators 1-3).

The triLift System is intended to be operated by a trained professional who is present to monitor treatment. For more information regarding triLift, visit: https://trilift.me/.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Wickwire, [email protected]

1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22986624

2 James Chelnis. Data on file – manuscript under preparation

3 Arielle Kauvar. Data on file – manuscript under preparation

4 Studies' follow up conducted 1 month after full treatment series for body treatments, and after 3 months for facial treatments

SOURCE Lumenis Be. Ltd.