Lument Adds Industry Veteran David Boitano to Seniors Housing and Healthcare Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument, a national leader in commercial real estate finance, announced today that David Boitano has joined the firm as a managing director. He will be responsible for delivering a broad array of debt and structured products to the firm's senior housing and healthcare clients. Boitano will be based in Tacoma, Washington, and will be part of Lument's western region seniors housing and healthcare production team co-led by Casey Moore and Doug Harper, both managing directors.

"Anytime you can add someone with the wide breadth of experience in seniors housing and healthcare that David has — that's a huge win," said Moore. "Our clients will benefit greatly from his diverse expertise and unique perspective."

Boitano honed that perspective during his 25 years of experience in seniors housing finance. Prior to joining Lument, he was a senior vice president at Ventas, a leading healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT), where he completed over $15 billion in healthcare real estate transactions. Before that, he served as chief financial officer (CFO) and then senior vice president of finance and acquisitions for Alterra Healthcare, a prominent assisted living provider.

"The deal expertise David developed while at a leading healthcare REIT, coupled with his thorough understanding of the owner/operator perspective, makes for a formidable combination that we can't wait to put to use for our partners in the industry," said Aaron Becker, senior managing director and head of seniors housing and healthcare production at Lument.

"I feel fortunate to be joining Lument during this exciting time in the firm's growth," said Boitano. "With its deep sector expertise and broad product platform, Lument is clearly poised for big things, and I look forward to playing my part in the firm's success."

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

