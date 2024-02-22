Lumeon Awarded Panda Health Partner Status for its Clinical Workflow Automation Solution

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the pioneer in clinical workflow automation solutions for health systems, announced today that it has been awarded status as a Panda Partner by Panda Health. Panda Health connects hospitals and digital health companies, ensuring easier solution identification, selection, and procurement.

Lumeon joins a carefully selected list of digital health companies in the Panda Health ecosystem who have passed cybersecurity, compliance, and technical evaluations and have been vetted for viability and value.

"Wading through the barrage of digital health solutions can be overwhelming for hospitals and health systems," said Cindy Gaines, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Lumeon. "Being designated as a Panda Partner allows health systems to feel more confident that Lumeon's clinical workflow automation solutions can meet their toughest care delivery challenges."

Lumeon's flagship product, Lumeon Conductor™, is listed under the Clinical Workflow Automation and Care Orchestration categories on the Panda Health platform.

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

About Lumeon

Lumeon helps care teams close the gap between clinical intent and operational execution at scale with our Conductor SaaS platform. Lumeon Conductor™ enhances the EMR with proprietary clinical automation to algorithmically create the optimal care plan for every patient, in real time, individualized to their specific need, taking into account social, clinical and operational factors that drive access, quality and efficiency. Lumeon transformed the care journeys of over 10M patients in the last 12 months and has proven to improve care team capacity by 60%, improve patient satisfaction by 83% and markedly improve revenue. Lumeon's portfolio of solutions span perioperative efficiency, management of ambulatory care, discharge planning, and acute care at home, delivering ROI in as little as three months.

