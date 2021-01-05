Lumeon Taps Sage Growth Partners for Three Primary Market Research Engagements

BALTIMORE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced the completion of three primary market research engagements for Lumeon, a leader in healthcare automation. The series of quantitative and qualitative research studies were conducted to help Boston-based Lumeon to align its capabilities to the dynamic U.S. healthcare system, and to help it better solve for industry needs during an ongoing pandemic.

A digital health company with an international footprint, Lumeon counts some of the world's largest providers as clients. Its proprietary care pathway management (CPM) platform is used by more than 70 clients across the U.S. and Europe. Lumeon helps providers operationalize their processes to create an automated system that streamlines care delivery and the patient experience. By looking at the entire continuum of care, Lumeon addresses the system, not just the symptoms, behind healthcare transformation.

SGP's primary research efforts included a series of quantitative market studies and qualitative interviews to deeply explore the needs of U.S. hospitals and health systems across three key areas. Lumeon has already begun to implement the findings in their product development and go-to-market strategies.

"Sage's work has been invaluable in helping us grow in the U.S. healthcare market," said Rick Halton, Lumeon's vice president of marketing and product. "Their team has a deep understanding of healthcare IT and the ecosystem of applications in U.S. healthcare. We've gained intelligence that's enabled us to effectively convert market challenges into solutions, which is remarkable giving the shifting healthcare landscape during COVID-19. Sage is instrumental to helping the Lumeon team keep our finger on the heartbeat of the U.S. digital health market."

"As much as we try to create automation and efficiency in the U.S. healthcare system, we've fallen short," said Stephanie Kovalick, SGP's chief strategy officer and general manager, strategy. "I believe Lumeon has something special. It's been a pleasure to work with them and uncover how we can apply the brilliance of their platform to automate the processes that make healthcare in the U.S. so challenging."

About Lumeon

Lumeon helps health systems take control of their care delivery processes by orchestrating and automating care journeys to operate with predictability and efficiency.

Its industry-leading solutions act as the 'auto-pilot' for healthcare delivery, navigating the patient care journey while coordinating care teams, communication, tasks, and decisions to increase revenue, optimize resource utilization, and deliver superior outcomes at less cost.

Lumeon's solutions are enabled by their cloud-based care pathway management (CPM) platform. Capitalizing on the patient's electronic health record (EHR), health systems can start simply with immediate benefits and evolve to orchestrate their entire care process.

More than 70 progressive health systems across 12 countries have deployed Lumeon's multi-award-winning platform. www.lumeon.com

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, iN2L, and Aperture.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

Related Links

http://www.sage-growth.com

