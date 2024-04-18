Sage Growth Partners Expands Account Leadership Team

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm announces new hire to further strengthen client services and content creation

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michelle McNickle as an Account Group Director and Writer.

In this role she will be responsible for leading key client accounts and helping to assist with the development of thought leadership strategies and content development.

An experienced healthcare journalist, Michelle has been recognized throughout her career for her exceptional ability to blend data-driven insights with creative narratives to develop strong and distinctive brands. She is also highly-experienced in understanding market dynamics, consumer behavior and content marketing. She is a graduate of Lasell University in Newton, MA, where she focused her studies on communication, journalism, and media writing.

Prior to joining Sage, she was a senior content and marketing manager for Bright.md and before that was a senior digital marketing specialist for Deltek. She has also worked in various communication and editor roles for the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI), InformationWeek Healthcare, and MedTech Media.

"It's always exciting to add talented people like Michelle to our team," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Her experience as a marketing leader and former healthcare journalist extend our ability to deliver growth strategy and marketing to our clients."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

