Lumeris Launches Ask Tom to Deliver Agentic Analytics for Primary Care

New capability expands Tom™ to give health system leaders conversational access to enterprise data and insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leader in health care technology and services, today announced the launch of Ask Tom, a revolutionary analytics capability within Tom™, its Primary Care as a Service solution, designed to give health system leaders conversational access to enterprise data and insights. Powered by generative AI and large language models (LLMs), Ask Tom aggregates and normalizes data from disparate sources to create a longitudinal, 360-degree view of patients and populations. Health system leaders can query complex healthcare data in plain English and instantly receive trusted answers, visualizations, and recommendations.

Tom acts as a proactive care team member embedded directly in clinical and operational workflows to expand capacity, improve access and reduce administrative burden. Ask Tom extends that intelligence to the organizational level, allowing leaders and care teams to explore performance trends, understand complex data and identify opportunities for action through a conversational interface like the new generation of generative AI tools.

Lumeris launches Ask Tom, giving health system leaders real-time conversational access to enterprise data and insights Post this

"Health system leaders need timely insights they can trust," said Dr. David Carmouche, chief medical and commercial officer at Lumeris. "Too often, critical performance questions require multiple reports, technical resources and days of delay. Ask Tom changes that dynamic. Leaders can ask a question in plain language, understand trends across their organization and receive meaningful insights in seconds. That speed and clarity are essential as health care becomes more complex."

Ask Tom creates a comprehensive view by pulling from integrated clinical, claims, pharmacy and social determinants data within the Tom platform, and providing health system leaders and clinicians with a unified view of performance across clinical and operational domains. Users can maintain ongoing analytical conversations, explore trends over time and generate visualizations that help translate complex data into actionable insight.

The platform also features agentic capabilities that can continuously review enterprise data, detect anomalies or emerging trends and surface opportunities for improvement. In the same way Tom informs best-next actions at the point of care, Ask Tom orchestrates the discovery of clinical and business insights across populations and health system operations.

The launch comes at a time of mounting strain in primary care. Nearly 100 million adults in the United States lack access to primary care, and the nation is projected to face a shortage of nearly 90,000 physicians over the next decade. At the same time, the country is undergoing a historic demographic shift. Soon there will be more Americans age 65 and older than under age 18. This aging population is accelerating the prevalence of chronic disease, cardiometabolic and renal conditions, cancer, neurocognitive disorders and behavioral health needs, increasing demand for coordinated, longitudinal care.

Health systems are managing increasing operational complexity while working to expand access and improve outcomes. Access to timely and reliable data has become a strategic necessity for leaders navigating these challenges.

"Delivering this type of experience requires deep innovation across data architecture, artificial intelligence and healthcare-grade safeguards," said Jean-Claude Saghbini, chief product and technology officer at Lumeris. "We have invested intentionally in building a platform where generative AI can safely operate on complex health care data. Ask Tom represents a new way for health care organizations to engage with their data and turn insight into action."

Ask Tom is currently available in Limited Preview, with broader availability planned for 2026.

About Tom

Introduced in 2025, Tom is an AI-powered Primary Care as a Service solution, acting as a proactive care team member embedded directly in clinical workflows to autonomously support best next actions that expand capacity, improve access, and reduce administrative burdens. Built on more than two decades of healthcare experience and five years of AI development, Tom enables personalized and scalable care delivery for providers and patients nationwide. Named in honor of the late Dr. Tom Doerr, a Lumeris founder and champion of patient-centered primary care, Tom reflects his vision of expanding access and improving healthcare through innovation. To learn more, visit Lumeris.com/our-platform .

About Lumeris

Lumeris is a leader in healthcare technology and services advancing the future of primary care through Tom, its AI-powered Primary Care as a Service solution designed to function as a proactive member of the care team embedded directly in clinical workflows. Tom autonomously supports best next actions that help providers expand capacity, improve patient access, and reduce administrative burden while enabling more personalized, scalable care delivery. Built on more than two decades of primary care and value-based care experience, Tom reflects Lumeris' deep experience supporting health systems and physician organizations nationwide and operating Essence Healthcare, its leading Medicare Advantage plan. Founded in 2010, Lumeris is headquartered in St. Louis with additional operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, including its Tomorrow Labs innovation hub. The company employs more than 1,200 engineers, clinicians, and healthcare specialists. Learn more at Lumeris.com .

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SOURCE Lumeris