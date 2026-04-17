LUMERIS: ADDRESSING THE PRIMARY CARE SHORTAGE IN AMERICA

Learn the strain medical professionals are under, the gap in care in rural communities, and how AI can help

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

A growing physician shortage is putting a major strain on America's healthcare system. By 2036, the United States could be short up to 86,000 doctors, including tens of thousands in primary care.

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The impact is already showing up across the country: longer wait times, fewer appointments, and limited access to care for millions, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program to strengthen rural healthcare across all 50 states from 2026–2030. That will help address the problem in the near-tern, but this temporary funding will not be enough to offset the expected cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, nor does it address the ongoing workforce shortage.

Less doctors are choosing to go into primary care, and those who do are bogged down by non-clinical work. Primary care physicians spend hours on documentation, inbox management, and administrative tasks that don't require medical judgment. One practical solution to help the problem is using practical AI to give doctors "time back": supporting documentation and workflow so clinicians can spend more time with patients, especially in overloaded primary care settings.

In this segment, Dr. David Carmouche discusses the challenges facing the American health care system. He outlines the pressure local communities are facing and how strategies like team-based care and practical AI support can help clinicians spend more time with patients and less time in administrative burden.

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MORE ABOUT DR. CARMOUCHE:

Dr. David Carmouche is EVP & Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Lumeris and a physician leader with experience scaling care delivery across complex environments. Prior to Lumeris, he served as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Delivery at Walmart, where he led the development of Walmart Health centers and virtual care initiatives. Dr. Carmouche attended Tulane University and LSU Medical School in New Orleans. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, he completed his residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Produced for: Lumeris

SOURCE Lumeris