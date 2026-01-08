Lumexa Imaging Achieves Record De Novo Expansion in 2025

Company opens nine new outpatient imaging centers, expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective care

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient imaging services, set a company record by opening nine de novo centers in 2025. The two newest centers, located in Anderson, South Carolina and Cotswold, North Carolina, opened in December. With these new locations Lumexa Imaging now operates more than 185 centers across 13 states. The prior 2025 openings took place across New York, South Carolina and Texas.

"Our consistent success executing on our de novo strategy, including a record year in 2025, is a testament to our team's commitment and the value we deliver to patients and stockholders alike," said Caitlin Zulla, CEO of Lumexa Imaging. "Improving the lives of our patients is what drives us to strategically expand access to high-quality imaging through elevated, compassionate care. In 2026, we aspire to continue advancing healthcare across the country through opening more de novos both independently and with our joint venture partners."

With an aging population and an increase in both chronic and complex conditions, freestanding outpatient imaging centers like those operated by Lumexa Imaging play a critical role in providing accessible high-quality care. With extended hours and easily accessible retail locations in some of the fastest growing metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of the country, Lumexa Imaging's centers make it easy for patients to complete imaging exams, including MRIs, CTs, and PET/CTs, that help diagnose disease and guide appropriate treatment – typically at a lower cost compared to hospital-based alternatives.

"Lumexa Imaging's de novo growth strategy is focused on high-growth MSAs" said Lumexa Imaging Chief Growth Officer Chris Core. "Through this targeted strategy, Lumexa Imaging has built the second largest footprint of outpatient imaging centers in the nation, and we intend to continue that momentum in 2026 as we deliver continued growth for all of our stakeholders."

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI) is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and more than 185 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient scans in 2024. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future openings of de novo centers, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and stock price. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

[email protected]

IR Contact

IR@lumexaimaging.com

SOURCE Lumexa Imaging