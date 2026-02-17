Lumexa Imaging Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. ("Lumexa Imaging") (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient imaging services, announced today that Caitlin Zulla, CEO, and Tony Martin, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, being held in Orlando, Florida, including a presentation at 3:25pm EST on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, Florida, including a fireside chat at 8:40am EST on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, Florida, including a fireside chat at 3:30pm EST on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

A webcast link and related presentation materials, if applicable, will be available online at https://ir.lumexaimaging.com.

ABOUT LUMEXA IMAGING

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI) is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and more than 185 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient scans in 2024. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and any discussions at the investor conferences described above. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and liquidity. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

