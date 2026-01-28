Lumexa Imaging's Dr. Jennifer L. Kemp Elected to RSNA Board, Advancing National Leadership in Quality and Patient-Centered Care

Chair of Lumexa Imaging's Center for Quality will serve as the Radiological Society of North America's board liaison for government relations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient imaging services, is proud to recognize Jennifer L. Kemp, MD, Chair of Lumexa Imaging's Center for Quality, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

"Dr. Kemp's election to the RSNA Board reflects the depth of clinical leadership within our organization and the important role our physicians play in shaping the future of radiology," said Caitlin Zulla, CEO of Lumexa Imaging. "Her commitment to patient-centered care and quality advancement is especially critical as our industry navigates growth, AI innovation, and evolving policy environments."

In addition to her role at Lumexa Imaging, Dr. Kemp serves as Chief of Patient Experience at Scanslated, where she leads initiatives focused on improving patient understanding of radiology results. Lumexa Imaging utilizes Scanslated's AI-driven software as a key part of its technology platform, supporting the company's differentiated approach to patient engagement by translating complex radiology reports into clear, patient-friendly language.

To date, Lumexa Imaging patients have accessed more than 2 million reports through the Scanslated platform. Among recently surveyed patients who used the Scanslated platform, 99% reported that access to patient-friendly radiology explanations positively influences their likelihood to choose Lumexa Imaging centers in the future.

"I'm honored to serve on the RSNA Board and to take on the role of liaison for government relations at a pivotal time of growth in radiology," said Dr. Kemp. "Through my role with RSNA, I intend to help guide radiology in a direction that ensures patients continue to receive the highest quality of care while strengthening the voice of radiologists in shaping our future. This work closely aligns with Lumexa Imaging's commitment to advancing clinical excellence and improving the patient experience through innovation and thoughtful leadership."

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ: LMRI) is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and more than 185 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient scans in 2024. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

