Lumicell Featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew to Discuss Advances in Breast Cancer Surgery

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, Inc., a leader in developing innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancer detection, announced today that it will be featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, a national health television series hosted by Dr. Drew, highlighting advances in intraoperative technology designed to improve surgical outcomes in breast cancer surgery. The show will air live on Sunday, April 19th at 5:00pm ET on Fox Business.

Lumicell Featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

The segment, titled "Transforming Cancer Surgery," includes an in-studio discussion focused on the challenges surgeons face in identifying residual cancer during lumpectomy procedures and the potential impact of enhanced intraoperative visualization. The program features Dr. Fedra Fallahian, breast surgical oncologist, alongside Jorge Ferrer PhD, Lumicell's Chief Scientific Officer, and Kristie Cole, a LumiSystem breast cancer patient.

During the episode, the conversation explores how Lumicell's fluorescence guided imaging technology is designed to help surgeons detect residual cancer that may be difficult to see with the naked eye during breast conserving surgery. The discussion emphasizes the importance of improved intraoperative decision making in reducing the likelihood of additional surgeries.

"Breast cancer surgeons are making critical decisions in real time, often without the ability to see all remaining disease," said Dr. Jorge Ferrer, Chief Scientific Officer at Lumicell. "Participating in Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew provided an opportunity to discuss why enhanced visualization during surgery matters and how this technology, providing information never before available, may help address a longstanding clinical challenge."

In addition to the clinical perspective, the segment addresses the patient experience, including the emotional and physical burden associated with uncertainty following cancer surgery.

About Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, as well as a renowned television host, author, and public speaker. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities, and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education and open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight.

About Lumicell, Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell's proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.Lumisystem.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Indications for Use

LUMISIGHT, an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are indicated for fluorescence imaging in adults with breast cancer as an adjunct for the intraoperative detection of cancerous tissue within the resection cavity following removal of the primary specimen during lumpectomy surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is LumiSystem™?

LumiSystem is the combination of the following FDA approved products: LUMISIGHT™, an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell™ Direct Visualization System (DVS), a fluorescence imaging device. These products are used as an adjunct by surgeons to intraoperatively detect residual breast cancer, in real-time, during lumpectomy surgery.

What is LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine) and Lumicell DVS?

LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine), an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are used in adults with breast cancer to help detect any remaining cancerous tissue at the surgical site following removal of the primary specimen during a lumpectomy procedure.

What is the most important information I should know about LUMISIGHT?

Hypersensitivity Reactions: LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy.

What are the most common side effects of LUMISIGHT?

The most common side effects (≥1%) include hypersensitivity and an abnormal color in urine.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

What additional important information should I know about LUMISIGHT and Lumicell DVS?

Adjunctive Use: Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care procedures and pathology. Your healthcare provider must be trained on proper use of Lumicell DVS, and breast conserving surgery prior to performing any procedures.





Risk of Misdiagnosis: The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in non-cancerous tissue.





Interference from Dyes Used for Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT.





Tissue Perforation or Damage: During the procedure, your healthcare provider should avoid excessive pressure or torque with the Lumicell DVS handheld probe while inside the cavity as it can cause tissue perforation or damage.





Infection Risk: To avoid infection risk, the reusable Lumicell DVS handheld probe and cables should be properly and completely disinfected and reprocessed after each use by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider should also ensure proper use of the Lumicell DVS sterile, single-use probe cover.





Eye Discomfort: Your healthcare provider should avoid direct eye exposure to the Lumicell DVS handheld light probe as it may cause pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please see the LUMISIGHT Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and LumicellDVS Instructions for Use. For complete product information visit www.LumiSystem.com

SOURCE Lumicell, Inc.