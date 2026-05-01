Lumicell Showcases Expanded Scientific and Clinical Engagement at ASBrS 2026 Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumicell, a leader in intraoperative fluorescence imaging technology for breast cancer surgery, announced today its expanded presence at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 29–May 3, 2026, at the Seattle Convention Center. Lumicell will feature hands-on technology demonstrations, scientific data presentations, educational sponsorships, and multiple opportunities for clinical dialogue throughout the meeting.

Lumicell is Exhibiting at ASBrS 2026

"ASBrS is an important forum for engaging directly with the breast surgery community around both clinical evidence and real‑world surgical experience," said Jorge Ferrer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. "Our presence at the 2026 Annual Meeting reflects our continued focus on advancing intraoperative visualization and supporting surgeons as they make critical decisions during breast‑conserving surgery."

Advancing Intraoperative Cancer Detection

Attendees are invited to visit Lumicell at Booth #423, where the company will demonstrate its LumiSystem, designed to illuminate suspected residual cancer in the breast cavity following lumpectomy. The booth will feature live demonstrations using breast phantoms, product animations, and interactive experiences designed to engage surgeons and spark conversation around intraoperative decision-making. In addition, Lumicell will host clinical dinner programs during the meeting, including "Intraoperative Insights: A Clinical Dinner Discussion" featuring Dr. Fallahian.

Scientific Data Featured in ASBrS Poster Session

Lumicell technology will also be highlighted during the ASBrS scientific poster session. A poster titled "Performance of Pegulicianine Fluorescence Guided Evaluation of Lumpectomy Cavities Following Primary Tumor Excision" will be presented by Dr. Jackie Tsai of Stanford Healthcare on Friday, May 1, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM. The abstract has been accepted as Poster #1486, contributing to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting fluorescence guided surgery.

Educational Support for the Next Generation of Breast Surgeons

As part of its ongoing commitment to surgical education, Lumicell sponsored the ASBrS Fellows Course on Thursday, April 30, 2026, which serves as the capstone event of the Breast Fellows University curriculum. Lumicell representatives were onsite throughout the day providing hands-on demonstrations of the company's technology to fellows and residents.

Bringing the Light to ASBrS 2026

With an expanded booth footprint, multiple scientific and educational touchpoints, and a focus on surgeon engagement, Lumicell's presence at ASBrS 2026 reflects the company's continued investment in advancing intraoperative cancer detection and supporting the breast surgery community.

To learn more or to schedule time with the Lumicell team during ASBrS 2026, visit Booth #423.

All educational content of the ASBrS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASBrS does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About Lumicell, Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held life sciences company revolutionizing the intraoperative detection of cancer with its real-time fluorescence imaging technology. Lumicell's proprietary technology is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of breast cancer and is also being explored for further development across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.Lumicell.com and www.Lumisystem.com. Follow the company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Indications for Use

LUMISIGHT, an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are indicated for fluorescence imaging in adults with breast cancer as an adjunct for the intraoperative detection of cancerous tissue within the resection cavity following removal of the primary specimen during lumpectomy surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine) and Lumicell DVS?

LUMISIGHT (pegulicianine), an optical imaging agent, and Lumicell DVS, a fluorescence imaging device, are used in adults with breast cancer to help detect any remaining cancerous tissue at the surgical site following removal of the primary specimen during a lumpectomy procedure.

What is the most important information I should know about LUMISIGHT?

Hypersensitivity Reactions: LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy.





LUMISIGHT may cause serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis has occurred in 4/726 (0.6%) of patients in clinical studies. Tell your doctor if you have any history of hypersensitivity reactions to pegulicianine or to contrast media or products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG). Your healthcare provider should have emergency resuscitation drugs, equipment, and trained personnel available during the use of LUMISIGHT. Healthcare providers should monitor all patients for hypersensitivity reactions and if one is suspected, immediately discontinue the injection and initiate appropriate therapy. The most common side effects (≥1%) include hypersensitivity and an abnormal color in urine.

What additional important information should I know about LUMISIGHT and Lumicell DVS?

Adjunctive Use : Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care procedures and pathology.





: Lumicell DVS is for use as part of the lumpectomy procedure and is not a replacement for the standard of care procedures and pathology. Risk of Misdiagnosis: The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in non-cancerous tissue.





The absence of a signal in surgery does not rule out cancer. Additionally, a positive signal may be seen in non-cancerous tissue. Interference from Dyes Used for Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping: Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT.





Your healthcare provider should avoid use of dyes before imaging the lumpectomy cavity in patients who have received LUMISIGHT. Other Risks: Using the Lumicell DVS handheld probe may cause tissue damage or infection.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please see the LUMISIGHT Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Lumicell DVS Instructions for Use. For complete product information visit www.LumiSystem.com.

SOURCE Lumicell, Inc.