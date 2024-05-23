Lumina AI Joins Intel's Prestigious Lift Off Program for AI Startups

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its acceptance into the exclusive Intel® Liftoff Program. This global network of technology startups connects Lumina AI with Intel's cutting-edge resources, accelerating growth and visibility within the AI industry.

As a member of the Intel Liftoff Program, Lumina AI will harness the Intel Developer Cloud and advanced AI tools to enhance its software development capabilities. This collaboration fosters unique connections within the technology ecosystem, providing access to expert insights and opportunities for collaboration with other AI-centric organizations.

"We are excited to work with the Intel team to deliver the capabilities of Lumina RCL at scale," said Lumina AI CEO Allan Martin.

Lumina AI's proprietary algorithm, Random Contrast Learning (Lumina RCL), is at the forefront of this innovation. Lumina RCL, a powerful tool for classification problems, is integrated into PrismRCL, our Windows-based application designed to run efficiently on CPUs. This technology exemplifies Lumina AI's commitment to providing accessible and high-performance AI solutions.

The Intel Liftoff Program offers Lumina AI unparalleled support and networking opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation in AI. Through this program, Lumina AI aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients and the broader technology landscape.

For more information about Lumina AI and its participation in the Intel Liftoff Program, visit www.lumina247.com. For further inquiries, please contact Daniella Diaz.

About Lumina AI

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Lumina AI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company dedicated to developing innovative AI solutions. Our mission is to advance AI and machine learning through our proprietary Random Contrast Learning (Lumina RCL) algorithm and PrismRCL, a robust Windows-based application optimized for CPU performance. Lumina AI is committed to providing cutting-edge, sustainable AI solutions that drive business transformation and efficiency.

Contact Information:

Daniella Diaz

VP, Revenue & Marketing

813-443-0745

[email protected]

www.lumina247.com

SOURCE Lumina