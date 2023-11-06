Lumina Analytics Announces the Promotion of Daniella Diaz to Vice President of Revenue and Marketing

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Analytics, a leading AI company specializing in developing algorithms for commercial and government applications, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Daniella Diaz from Director of Customer Experience to Vice President of Revenue and Marketing.

Diaz's rise within Lumina is a testament to her outstanding achievements and her unparalleled commitment to excellence. Recognized as one of the "Thirty Under Thirty Technology Executives to Watch in 2020" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Daniella's credentials speak volumes about her capability and leadership potential.

In addition to her remarkable contributions at Lumina, Daniella is the proud co-founder of High Tech Connect, a dynamic community boasting over 3,000 tech executive members from the greater Tampa Bay Area. Her involvement in the tech landscape of Tampa and her consistent drive for innovation aligns perfectly with Lumina's forward-thinking vision.

"We are elated to have Daniella take on this new role and lead our revenue and marketing strategies," says CEO, Allan Martin.  "Her deep understanding of our space, combined with her vast connections in the tech industry, will ensure Lumina will grow and establish a meaningful position in the AI market."

"I am both honored and exhilarated to take on this role as Vice President of Revenue and Marketing. This promotion is a testament to Lumina's dynamic leadership team, who inspire me daily. I believe that Lumina stands at the forefront of innovation, and I am excited to continue our mission of accelerating AI adoption through CPU-based solutions."

At the forefront of Lumina's suite of offerings is PrismRCL. This state-of-the-art, Windows-based classification algorithm runs on CPU hardware, and sets a new benchmark for accuracy and efficiency in the field.

About Lumina Analytics

Based in Tampa, Florida, Lumina Analytics is at the cutting edge of AI technology. The firm specializes in the development of advanced algorithms tailored for both commercial and governmental use. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, Lumina Analytics seeks to revolutionize how industries perceive and utilize artificial intelligence.

