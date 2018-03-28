Lumina Analytics Strengthens Its Team With Three New Additions

Ms. Taylor joins Lumina having completed her Master's in International Relations and Politics with a focus on International Security at the University of Cambridge & her Bachelor of Arts in Cognitive Neuroscience at Harvard University. "My time at Lumina so far has been an incredible experience. This company has brought together some of the brightest minds across a diverse set of fields to work on solving the world's most important issues, and I am honored to be part of the exciting work we do each day," says Ms. Taylor. "I am glad to work for a company that not only values creativity and hard work, but that has already given me the opportunity and autonomy to innovate and apply my background towards important, meaningful projects. I look forward to being part of Lumina's growth into the future."

Ms. Houseman holds a Masters of Business Administration from University of South Florida St. Petersburg where she specialized in International Business. "Lumina creates impactful solutions for the most pressing issues the world faces today," says Ms. Houseman. "Lumina offers meaningful challenges and opportunities on a daily basis. I feel honored to work with such a talented group of people and am excited to help Lumina continue to succeed."

Ms. Liao joins Lumina with experience in statistical analysis, most recently as Biostatistics Research Assistant at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Ms. Liao graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Statistics and from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston with an M.S. in Biostatistics. "It is an honor to be able to work with such an inspiring team at Lumina. Using our innovative ideas and advanced technology, we will continue to challenge ourselves in solving some of the most complex problems in our society" says Ms. Liao.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Erica, Madi, and Vicky to the Lumina team," says Kris Smeage, Senior Vice President. "Each embodies Lumina's commitment to solving the world's most pressing problems and possesses unique abilities that are critical to the firm's continued success."

About Lumina Analytics. Lumina is a Tampa based, risk sensing intelligence firm. The company provides data aggregation and analytics services to corporate and government clients throughout the United States. Its focus is on the aggregation of external, publicly available data for risk sensing intelligence. Lumina uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to address certain risks within healthcare, financial services, defense, corporate and national security. The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Dr. Morten Middelfart (Lumina's Chief Data Scientist) and Allan Martin (Lumina's CEO).

