Lumina Foundation announces 16 institutions selected to advance career-connected high-impact practices

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation today announced the selection of 16 colleges and universities from across the United States to participate in From Campus to Career, a national initiative designed to scale career-connected high-impact practices (HIPs) and strengthen workforce outcomes for students.

"Too many students complete meaningful academic experiences without clear pathways to translate those experiences into career opportunities," said Jasmine Haywood, strategy director for credentials of value at Lumina. "If a credential is going to hold value in the labor market, students must graduate with the ability to demonstrate the skills and competencies employers need. Career-connected high-impact practices are one of the most powerful tools we have to make that connection visible and real."

The 16 selected institutions represent a diverse cross-section of higher education, including regional public universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and large research universities. Collectively, they demonstrate strong leadership and a clear commitment to scaling career-connected HIPs that strengthen the value of a bachelor's degree.

Together, these institutions will serve as national models for integrating academic learning with career preparation.

Adams State University

Bowie State University

Central Washington University

Claflin University

CSU Channel Islands

CU Denver

Indiana University South Bend

Iowa State University of Science & Technology

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Rutgers University – New Brunswick

University of Arizona

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

University of Tennessee Southern

University of Wisconsin–Parkside

Virginia State University

Over the next two years, participating institutions will each receive $100,000 in funding along with tailored technical assistance and cohort-based support from national intermediaries.

High-impact practices are widely associated with increased student engagement, deeper learning, and higher completion rates. Yet access to and the quality of these experiences vary significantly across institutions, programs, and student populations. Too often, experiential learning is unevenly distributed or disconnected from clear workforce pathways.

In a labor market increasingly focused on competencies, durable skills, and work-based experience, career-connected HIPs offer a scalable strategy to strengthen the value and ROI of a college degree.

"In an era of rising skepticism about the value of college, strengthening the connection between learning and work is essential," said Debra Humphreys, vice president of strategic engagement at Lumina. "When students can clearly see, and show how their education prepares them for meaningful careers, the value of a credential becomes tangible."

The initiative is implemented in partnership with Excelencia in Education, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), and the Center for Innovation in Postsecondary Education (CIPE). These national intermediaries will each support cohorts of institutions, facilitate cross-campus learning, and provide targeted technical assistance to help institutions scale high-quality, career-connected HIPs.

Sova Solutions serves as a strategic implementation partner to Lumina, providing overall project coordination and capturing cross-cohort learning to maximize the initiative's long-term impact.

Insights from this initiative will inform Lumina's broader efforts to ensure that, by 2040, 75 percent of adults in the U.S. labor force hold a degree or credential of value leading to economic prosperity.

SOURCE Lumina Foundation