Luminary Labs awarded OASIS+ Small Business contract

"Best-in-Class" contract vehicle makes it even easier for federal clients to access the company's strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs , a strategy and innovation consultancy, announced today that it has been awarded an OASIS+ Small Business contract. The award highlights Luminary Labs' strong track record of delivering high-quality strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services to federal government clients.

OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus) is a governmentwide contract program administered by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). It allows agencies across the federal government to acquire innovative solutions from highly qualified businesses on a contract vehicle designed to be Best-in-Class (BIC) , satisfying key criteria defined by the Office of Management and Budget.

"Best-in-Class" contract vehicle gives federal clients access strategy, design, implementation, and scaling services. Post this

"We're incredibly proud of our work advancing solutions to America's most pressing problems and honored to be recognized with an OASIS+ contract award from GSA," said Luminary Labs Founding Partner and CEO Sara Holoubek. "This additional contract vehicle makes it even easier for federal agencies to do bigger, better, and faster things — including incentive prizes and other nontraditional funding mechanisms."

The multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that began on December 19 includes a five-year base period of performance and a five-year option period, allowing for a potential 10-year contract term.

In addition to OASIS+, Luminary Labs serves federal agencies through several other government contract vehicles , including the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, NASA Tournament Lab, U.S. Department of Education Experimental Design and Advanced Research Projects Accelerator, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Other Transaction Prize Vehicle.

About Luminary Labs

Luminary Labs is a New York City-based strategy and innovation consultancy established in 2009. The company's work covers a broad cross section of topics across four focus areas — the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure — on behalf of Fortune 500, government, and nonprofit clients. Luminary Labs has been tasked with designing and producing open innovation programs on behalf of public, private, and nonprofit organizations, representing more than $350 million in potential cash incentives for accelerating effective, scalable solutions. Luminary Labs is a certified woman-owned small business.

Learn more about Luminary Labs: luminary-labs.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luminary Labs