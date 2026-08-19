LuminoCity Dino Safari Roars Back to Long Island with a New Season of Dinosaurs, Lights, and Fall Family Fun

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival returns to Walt Whitman Shops September 2 through October 18, 2026, ahead of Labor Day weekend, transforming nearly three acres into an illuminated prehistoric world of life-size dinosaurs, interactive attractions, and family adventures.

Now in its fourth year at this location and LuminoCity's ninth event on Long Island, Dino Safari features 70+ animatronic and illuminated dinosaurs, some towering up to 45 feet, plus 10+ amusement activities and immersive light displays.

LuminoCity Dino Safari features 70+ life-size dinosaurs, immersive light displays, and a glowing prehistoric world designed for family adventures.

"Long Island has welcomed LuminoCity back year after year, and we always look for new ways to make each experience feel fresh and value-packed for families," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder and CEO of LuminoCity. "Dino Safari connects the light art of LuminoCity with the excitement of a prehistoric adventure for a night out that families can enjoy together."

2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

This year's attractions include six inflatables led by the 25-foot Volcano Bounce, an illuminated Octopus DJ booth with LED dance floor, an upgraded playground, and handcrafted light displays. Families can also enjoy Dino Speedway, Safari Dig, meet Park Ranger Lumi and a walking Velociraptor, and explore themed photo opportunities.

Special events on select dates include:

Dino Story Night | Sept. 4 & Oct. 2 : Presented with Huntington Public Library, featuring dinosaur-themed storytime at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

: Presented with Huntington Public Library, featuring dinosaur-themed storytime at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Dino Dance Party | Sept. 18: Presented with Timeless Tales Entertainment, featuring dinosaur trivia and dance games.

Presented with Timeless Tales Entertainment, featuring dinosaur trivia and dance games. Dino Fall Fun | Sept. 12, 19, 26 & Oct. 3: Presented with Deck the Holidays, featuring Halloween activities and seasonal photo ops. Activities subject to availability.

EVENT DETAILS:

Where: Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, N.Y. 11746

(Outdoors. ADA-compliant. Free parking.)

When: September 2–October 18, 2026

Hours: Mon. & Wed. 5–9 PM; Thu. & Sun. 5–9:30 PM; Fri. & Sat. 5–10 PM; Closed Tuesdays.

Tickets: Available online. Early Bird Open Date Tickets are 20% off through Sept. 1 while supplies last, with flexible entry on any operating day. Children three and under receive free admission.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity is a dynamic immersive entertainment company that takes the creative journey from concept through design, manufacturing, and presentation. Our diverse, mission-driven team is inspired by the storied tradition of Chinese lantern making, blending distinctive backgrounds to create contemporary art that transforms imaginative ideas into stunning works of light and color.

Contact: [email protected]. Press Kit available here.

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival