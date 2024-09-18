Lumio Delivers Back-to-School Feature Enhancements and Schoology Learning Integration, Making Teaching Easier and Learning Fun

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new school year kicks off, Lumio by SMART has introduced a suite of improvements designed to enhance teaching and streamline classroom workflows. With a focus on simplifying lesson delivery and keeping students engaged in learning, these updates are set to transform the classroom experience. Among the most notable is Lumio's integration with Schoology Learning, providing a seamless way for educators to deliver active learning experiences right from their Learning Management System.

Teachers looking for easy-to-use tools that save them valuable time will be thrilled to hear about Lumio's new Schoology Learning integration within the Spark plan. This integration allows teachers to access Lumio's interactive lessons directly within the Schoology Learning platform through single sign-on, reducing the need to switch between multiple tabs or platforms. By embedding Lumio into Schoology Learning, educators can focus more on instruction and less on technology management, ensuring students stay engaged in the lesson without unnecessary distractions.

To celebrate the start of the school year, Lumio is offering a Back-to-School BOGO promotion for school districts in North America. Schools that purchase the Lumio Spark plan for one department or grade level can get it for a second department or grade level free.

Lumio Feature Enhancements & Partnerships

A recent Gallup poll found that engaged students are 2.5 times more likely to believe they do well in school and are 4.5 times more hopeful about their futures than their disengaged peers. Lumio's recent enhancements aim to engage students by giving them multiple modes of expression, various ways to interact with content, visual cues, and self-paced learning.

Recent Lumio feature improvements for back-to-school include:

Add and attach audio - Educators and students can now embed pre-recorded audio or record up to five minutes of personalized instruction and response directly within lesson pages. This improves accessibility for all students, supporting diverse learning styles while allowing them to showcase their understanding and demonstrate their learning through another modality.



- Educators and students can now embed pre-recorded audio or record up to five minutes of personalized instruction and response directly within lesson pages. This improves accessibility for all students, supporting diverse learning styles while allowing them to showcase their understanding and demonstrate their learning through another modality. Stickers - Teachers can now transform traditional feedback into dynamic activities that promote student participation and creativity with stickers. Educators can now use stickers to give visual cues, enhance feedback, or emphasize important concepts, making lessons more engaging and personalized. Students can also use stickers to express themselves creatively and exercise their voice and choice, whether through interacting with check-ins, self-paced activities and collaborative whiteboards.

The latest Lumio partnerships include:

JUMP Math – Lumio has partnered with JUMP Math to integrate Accumula, a set of supplementary resources for grades 1-8. Educators can now access over 60 ready-made lessons, unit tests, and student books within Lumio, making it easier to plan and deliver math instruction. This partnership gives teachers more time to focus on student engagement rather than lesson prep, ensuring that learning stays at the forefront.



– Lumio has partnered with JUMP Math to integrate Accumula, a set of supplementary resources for grades 1-8. Educators can now access over 60 ready-made lessons, unit tests, and student books within Lumio, making it easier to plan and deliver math instruction. This partnership gives teachers more time to focus on student engagement rather than lesson prep, ensuring that learning stays at the forefront. ClickView – Teachers looking for high-quality, standards-aligned video content will benefit from Lumio's integration with ClickView. With over 40 pre-built lessons on topics such as AI and cyber safety, and more on the way, teachers can easily find topics to support their classroom conversations. These resources, complete with interactive quizzes, make lesson planning simpler and more engaging for students. And soon, teachers will be able to embed any ClickView videos into their lessons.

In addition to these updates, Lumio is running a classroom makeover contest for educators who have not signed up or purchased Lumio yet. To participate, teachers simply need to sign up to Lumio and create a free account, and they will be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $2,500 for a classroom makeover. (Note – this excludes teachers in Quebec, New York and Florida).

About Lumio

Lumio is an easy-to-use, web-based learning platform that lets teachers transform lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences to engage students on their devices, wherever they are. With countless ways for students to engage and drive their own learning, Lumio is a perfect fit for educators who are looking for ways to increase interactivity, collaboration, and game-based learning. To learn more, visit GoLumio.com .

